WeddingsJanuary 8, 2017

Snider -- Chasteen

Candice Snider and Alex Chasteen were married Dec. 19, 2016, at Holiday Isle Beach in Destin, Florida. Candice is the daughter of Steve and Jeanette Snider of Chaffee, Missouri. Alex is the son of Larry and Cindy Chasteen of Oran, Missouri. The rehearsal dinner and reception were at Waterview Towers Penthouse...

Mr. and Mrs. Alex Chasteen
Candice Snider and Alex Chasteen were married Dec. 19, 2016, at Holiday Isle Beach in Destin, Florida.

Candice is the daughter of Steve and Jeanette Snider of Chaffee, Missouri. Alex is the son of Larry and Cindy Chasteen of Oran, Missouri.

The rehearsal dinner and reception were at Waterview Towers Penthouse.

The couple lives in Des Moines, Iowa.

