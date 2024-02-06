All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
weddingsDecember 15, 2018

Schnicker - Duffy

Samantha Lynn Schnicker and Blake James Duffy were married Nov. 17, at Rusted Route Farms. Pastor Darren DeLoach performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of John and Sandy Schnicker of Jackson. The groom is the son of Rick and Debbie Duffy of Auburn, Maine...

Mr. and Mrs. Blake Duffy
Mr. and Mrs. Blake Duffy

Samantha Lynn Schnicker and Blake James Duffy were married Nov. 17, at Rusted Route Farms. Pastor Darren DeLoach performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of John and Sandy Schnicker of Jackson. The groom is the son of Rick and Debbie Duffy of Auburn, Maine.

The matron of honor was Paige Goodman of Cape Girardeau, cousin of the bride. Bridesmaids were Morgan Stone of Jackson; Madison Cox of Cape Girardeau; Laramie Lorberg of Gordonville; Caylee McLeod of Jackson; and Ava Borgfield of Jackson, cousin of the bride.

The flower girl was Autumn Reagan of Fredericktown, Missouri, cousin of the bride.

The ring bearer was Grady Borgfield of Jackson, cousin of the bride.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The best man was Brandon Duffy of Cape Girardeau, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Skylar Pease of Jackson; Joey Jeffers of Jackson; Ryan Mize of Jackson; Brayden Wilson of Jackson; and Dylan Schwartz of Nashville, Tennessee.

Ushers were Spencer Goodman of Cape Girardeau, cousin's husband on the bride's side; Vince Foeste of Cape Girardeau, cousin of the bride; Trevor Beussink of Jackson; and Grant Borgfield of Jackson, cousin of the bride.

Dinner provided by Gatherings Catering and a dance followed the ceremony at Rusted Route Farms.

The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom's parents on Nov. 16 at Rusted Route Farms by Gatherings Catering.

Samantha is a 2017 graduate of Jackson High School. She attends Southeast Missouri State University, majoring in communication disorders/speech pathology and minoring in child development. She works at Wib's Drive-In.

Blake is a 2016 graduate of Jackson High School. He is a manufacturing technician at Procter & Gamble in Auburn, Maine.

Story Tags
Weddings
Advertisement
Related
weddingsJuly 27
Bening - Wolpers
weddingsJuly 15, 2023
Kapp-Michelson
weddingsMar. 4, 2023
Peters - Stauss
weddingsNov. 5, 2022
Cramsey-Wells

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Brown-Goodman
weddingsDec. 11, 2021
Brown-Goodman
Perez-Dobbs
weddingsOct. 9, 2021
Perez-Dobbs
Beachner-Myers
weddingsSep. 4, 2021
Beachner-Myers
Wente-Seabaugh
weddingsAug. 21, 2021
Wente-Seabaugh
Blue-Lockhart
weddingsAug. 7, 2021
Blue-Lockhart
Bartels-Licare
weddingsApr. 3, 2021
Bartels-Licare
Froggatt - Sievers
weddingsJan. 9, 2021
Froggatt - Sievers
Lueder - Bock
weddingsSep. 26, 2020
Lueder - Bock
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy