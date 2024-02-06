Schnicker - Duffy

Samantha Lynn Schnicker and Blake James Duffy were married Nov. 17, at Rusted Route Farms. Pastor Darren DeLoach performed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of John and Sandy Schnicker of Jackson. The groom is the son of Rick and Debbie Duffy of Auburn, Maine.
The matron of honor was Paige Goodman of Cape Girardeau, cousin of the bride. Bridesmaids were Morgan Stone of Jackson; Madison Cox of Cape Girardeau; Laramie Lorberg of Gordonville; Caylee McLeod of Jackson; and Ava Borgfield of Jackson, cousin of the bride.
The flower girl was Autumn Reagan of Fredericktown, Missouri, cousin of the bride.
The ring bearer was Grady Borgfield of Jackson, cousin of the bride.
The best man was Brandon Duffy of Cape Girardeau, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Skylar Pease of Jackson; Joey Jeffers of Jackson; Ryan Mize of Jackson; Brayden Wilson of Jackson; and Dylan Schwartz of Nashville, Tennessee.
Ushers were Spencer Goodman of Cape Girardeau, cousin's husband on the bride's side; Vince Foeste of Cape Girardeau, cousin of the bride; Trevor Beussink of Jackson; and Grant Borgfield of Jackson, cousin of the bride.
Dinner provided by Gatherings Catering and a dance followed the ceremony at Rusted Route Farms.
The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom's parents on Nov. 16 at Rusted Route Farms by Gatherings Catering.
Samantha is a 2017 graduate of Jackson High School. She attends Southeast Missouri State University, majoring in communication disorders/speech pathology and minoring in child development. She works at Wib's Drive-In.
Blake is a 2016 graduate of Jackson High School. He is a manufacturing technician at Procter & Gamble in Auburn, Maine.
