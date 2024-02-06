Schnicker - Duffy

Samantha Lynn Schnicker and Blake James Duffy were married Nov. 17, at Rusted Route Farms. Pastor Darren DeLoach performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of John and Sandy Schnicker of Jackson. The groom is the son of Rick and Debbie Duffy of Auburn, Maine.

The matron of honor was Paige Goodman of Cape Girardeau, cousin of the bride. Bridesmaids were Morgan Stone of Jackson; Madison Cox of Cape Girardeau; Laramie Lorberg of Gordonville; Caylee McLeod of Jackson; and Ava Borgfield of Jackson, cousin of the bride.

The flower girl was Autumn Reagan of Fredericktown, Missouri, cousin of the bride.

The ring bearer was Grady Borgfield of Jackson, cousin of the bride.