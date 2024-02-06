Schaefer -- Siebert

Sadie Ann Schaefer and Ryan Mark Siebert, both of Overland Park, Kansas, were married June 3, at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Oran, Missouri. The Rev. Randolph Tochtrop performed the ceremony. Lanell Lange of Oran played the organ, and Sara Alexander of Spring, Texas, was the vocalist.

The bride is the daughter of Donald and Angela Schaefer of Scott City. The groom is the son of Robert and Lori Siebert of Cape Girardeau.

Maids of honor were Samantha Schaefer of Cape Girardeau and Shelby Schaefer of Scott City, sisters of the bride. Bridesmaids were Lindsay Downing of Westfield, Indiana, sister of the groom; Mallory Siebert of Scott City, cousin of the bride; Lauren Whister of Chaffee, Missouri, cousin of the bride; Billi Charleston of St. Peters, Missouri, cousin of the bride; Andrea Charleston of St. Peters, cousin of the bride; and Courtney Bierer of Springfield, Missouri, friend of the bride and groom.

Flower girl was Marley Downing of Westfield, daughter of Lindsay and Derien Downing and niece of the groom.

The ring bearer was Korben Downing of Westfield, son of Lindsay and Derien Downing and nephew of the groom.

The best man was Benjamin Siebert of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Ross McClanahan of St. Peters, friend of the bride and groom; Collin Senn of Cape Girardeau, friend of the bride and groom; Joe Siebert of Cape Girardeau, cousin of the groom; Griffin Siebert of Cape Girardeau, cousin of the groom; Clayton Ratiff of Cape Girardeau, friend of the bride and groom; Brandon Tanksley of Dexter, Missouri, friend of the bride and groom; and Brendan Lindsay of Arnold, Missouri, cousin of the groom.