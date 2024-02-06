Salter-Ewing

Edie Marie Salter and Austin Thomas Ewing, both of St. Louis, were married Sept. 14, 2019, at Brookdale Farms in Eureka, Missouri. Dr. Holly Holladay performed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Gerard and Requi Salter of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Bruce and Diane Ewing of Pacific, Missouri.
Maid of honor was Emily Young of Cape Girardeau. Bridesmaids were Emily Salter of Cape Girardeau, sister of the bride; Audrey Salter of Cape Girardeau, sister of the bride; Ann Samuelson of St. Louis; Taylor Janota of Springfield, Missouri; Maddie Baumgart of St. Louis; and Brandon Bax of St. Louis.
The flower girl, the bride's sister, was Regan Salter, daughter of Requi and Gerard Salter.
The best man was Samuel Dawson of Cleveland. Groomsmen were Chris Ewing of St. Louis, brother of the groom; Matthew Salter of Cape Girardeau, brother of the bride; Michael Salter of Cape Girardeau, brother of the bride; Travis McCarthy of St. Louis; Michael McBride of Springfield; and Dan Gleason of St. Louis.
Andrew Shepherd of Alpharetta, Georgia, was usher.
The wedding reception was held at Brookdale Farms.
Edie received a bachelor's degree in public relations with a minor in marketing from Missouri State University. She is a digital marketing specialist at Bigwidesky in St. Louis.
Austin received a bachelor's degree in administration management with a minor in criminology from Missouri State University and a master's degree in business data analytics from Maryville University. He is a data analyst at Brown Smith Wallace in St. Louis.
The couple lives in St. Louis.
