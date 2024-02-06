Ryberg-McClanahan

Anna Marie Ryberg and Kinsey Ross McClanahan, both of Columbia, Missouri, were married June 28 at Firestone Baars Chapel in Columbia. The Rev. David Conley, pastor at Centenary United Methodist in Cape Girardeau, performed the ceremony. Laura Hutson of Jackson, cousin of the groom, was pianist. Catherine Ryberg of Columbia, sister of the bride, was vocalist. Lexie McClanahan of Denver, sister of the groom, was scripture reader.
Anna is the daughter of Steven and Elizabeth Ryberg of Columbia. Ross is the son of K. Scott and Susan McClanahan of Cape Girardeau.
Maid of honor was Catherine Ryberg of Columbia, sister of the bride. Matron of honor was Allison Barnett of Columbia, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Janie Lavelock of Kansas City, Missouri, and Lexi Wolkow of Columbia.
The flower girl was Lily Pratt of St. Louis, daughter of Jacob and Elizabeth Pratt and cousin of the bride.
The ring bearer was Michael Pratt of St. Louis, son of Jacob and Elizabeth Pratt and cousin of the bride.
Best man was William Zickfield of Cape Girardeau, cousin of the groom. Groomsmen were Ryan Ladd of Columbia, Ryan Siebert of Gardner, Kansas, and Truman Kinsey of Columbia, cousin of the groom.
Ushers were Bradford Barnett of Columbia, brother-in-law of the bride, and Nathaniel Kinsey of Midlothian, Virginia, cousin of the groom.
The wedding reception was held June 28 and hosted by the bride's parents at Kimball Ballroom in Columbia.
The rehearsal dinner was held June 27 and hosted by the groom's parents at D. Rowe's Restaurant.
Anna is a 2011 graduate of Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. She received bachelor and master degrees in elementary education from the University of Missouri in Columbia. She is a third-grade teacher at Beulah Ralph Elementary School.
Ross is a 2012 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. He received a bachelor degree from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a mortgage loan specialist at Veterans United Home Loans in Columbia.
After a wedding trip to Riviera Maya, Mexico, the couple lives in Columbia.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.