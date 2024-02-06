Ryberg-McClanahan

Anna Marie Ryberg and Kinsey Ross McClanahan, both of Columbia, Missouri, were married June 28 at Firestone Baars Chapel in Columbia. The Rev. David Conley, pastor at Centenary United Methodist in Cape Girardeau, performed the ceremony. Laura Hutson of Jackson, cousin of the groom, was pianist. Catherine Ryberg of Columbia, sister of the bride, was vocalist. Lexie McClanahan of Denver, sister of the groom, was scripture reader.

Anna is the daughter of Steven and Elizabeth Ryberg of Columbia. Ross is the son of K. Scott and Susan McClanahan of Cape Girardeau.

Maid of honor was Catherine Ryberg of Columbia, sister of the bride. Matron of honor was Allison Barnett of Columbia, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Janie Lavelock of Kansas City, Missouri, and Lexi Wolkow of Columbia.

The flower girl was Lily Pratt of St. Louis, daughter of Jacob and Elizabeth Pratt and cousin of the bride.

The ring bearer was Michael Pratt of St. Louis, son of Jacob and Elizabeth Pratt and cousin of the bride.

Best man was William Zickfield of Cape Girardeau, cousin of the groom. Groomsmen were Ryan Ladd of Columbia, Ryan Siebert of Gardner, Kansas, and Truman Kinsey of Columbia, cousin of the groom.