Rockett -- Cook

Ashley Marie Rockett and Dustin Oliver Cook were married Sept. 24, 2016, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. Jonathon McNeely performed the ceremony.
Ashley is the daughter of Wayne Rockett of Sikeston, Missouri, and Gail Rockett of Scott City. Dustin is the son of Allen and Debby Cook of Scott City
The maid of honor was April Rockett of Sikeston, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Bethany Beggs of Cape Girardeau; Whitney Uhrhan of Chaffee, Missouri; Abbie Cook of Chicago, sister of the groom; and Whitney Andrews of Kelso, Missouri.
The flower girl was Camille Drummond, daughter of Thomas and Sasha Drummond of Cape Girardeau.
The best man was Michael Cook of Cape Girardeau. Groomsmen were Thomas Drummond of Cape Girardeau, Ben Schlenker of Cape Girardeau, Adam Andrews of Kelso and Craig Sander of Cape Girardeau.
The wedding reception was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson.
Ashley received a Bachelor of Science in nutrition and fitness from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Master of Business Administration from Florida Institute of Technology. She is vice president of consumer solutions and communications for Purchase Clinic in Cape Girardeau.
Dustin received a Bachelor of Science in busines administration from Southeast Missouri State University. He is warehouse supervisor at Coca-Cola Bottling Co. in Jackson.
After a wedding trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the couple lives in Cape Girardeau
