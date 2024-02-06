All sections
WeddingsJanuary 6, 2018

Rice -- Evans

Shelby Jean Rice and Charles Dixon Evans were married June 3, 2017, at First United Methodist Church in Chaffee, Missouri. The Rev. Gwenell Streeter performed the ceremony. Dan Fels of St. Louis was guitarist. The bride is the daughter of Howell and Kathy Rice of Chaffee. The groom is the son of Mike and Joan Evans of Jackson...

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Evans
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Evans

Shelby Jean Rice and Charles Dixon Evans were married June 3, 2017, at First United Methodist Church in Chaffee, Missouri. The Rev. Gwenell Streeter performed the ceremony. Dan Fels of St. Louis was guitarist.

The bride is the daughter of Howell and Kathy Rice of Chaffee. The groom is the son of Mike and Joan Evans of Jackson.

Matron of honor was Kaitlyn Rice of Arnold, Missouri, sister-in-law of the bride. Bridesmaids were Maria Evans of Jackson, sister of the groom; Emma Evans of Jackson, sister of the groom; Rebecca Fels of Columbia, Missouri, cousin of the bride; Kori Grossheider of Pensacola, Florida, friend of the bride; Sara Koppenaal of St. Louis, friend of the bride; and Ashton Lee of Chaffee, friend of the bride.

Flower girls were Chloe Evans of Jackson, daughter of the groom, and McKenna Evans of Jackson, niece of the groom.

Sign bearers were Peyton Evans of Jackson, son of the groom, and Rawley Evans of Jackson, nephew of the groom.

Candle lighters were Lauren Dirnberger of Oran, Missouri, friend of the bride, and Kelse Strothman of St. Louis, friend of the bride.

The best man was Jesse Martin of Cape Girardeau, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Amos Evans of Jackson, brother of the groom; Jerry Evans of Advance, Missouri, brother of the groom; Walker Rice of Arnold, brother of the bride; Tony Koeller of Jackson, friend of the groom; Matthew Nenninger of Jackson, friend of the groom; and Jeremy Bennett of Foristell, Missouri, friend of the groom.

Ushers were Gabe Fels of St. Louis, cousin of the bride, and Winton Neal of Camdenton, Missouri, cousin of the bride.

The wedding reception was held at the Jackson Civic Center.

The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal dinner on June 1 at Steele Crest Winery near Jackson.

Shelby is a 2006 graduate of Chaffee High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood and elementary education in 2011 and a Master of Arts Degree in elementary education with an emphasis in early childhood in 2017 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a second-grade teacher with the Jackson School District.

Charles is a 1999 graduate of Jackson High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting in 2005 and a Master of Business Administration in 2017 from Southeast Missouri State University. He is manager of finance at Liberty Utilities.

After a wedding trip to Secrets Royal Beach Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the couple lives in Jackson.

