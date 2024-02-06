Prost -- Palisch

Angela Michelle Prost and Alex Christopher Palisch were married Sept. 9 at Deerfield Lodge in Cape Girardeau. Pastor Jim Matthews performed the ceremony. Sophia Prost, niece of the bride, played the keyboard and Avery Behrle, friend of the couple, played acoustic guitar.

The bride is the daughter of Roger and the late Cindy Prost of Perryville, Missouri. The groom is the son of Clayton and Susan Palisch of Scott City.

The maid of honor was Jenny Prost, sister-in-law of the bride. Bridesmaids were Jodi Palisch, sister-in-law of the groom; Rachel Penfield, sister of the groom; Sarah Estes, friend of the couple; Kelli Behrle, friend of the couple; and Tasha Rosenquist, friend of the couple.

Flower girls were Charlotte Mae Prost, daughter of Chris and Jenny Prost and niece of the bride, and Ava Nicole Penfield, daughter of Josh and Rachel Penfield and niece of the groom.

The ring bearer was Dru Christian Palisch, son of Andy and Jodi Palisch and nephew of the groom.

The best man was Andy Palisch, twin brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Chris Prost, brother of the bride; Josh Penfield, brother-in-law of the groom; Caleb Estes, friend of the couple; Mark Dannenmueller, friend of the couple; and Daniel Lance, friend of the couple.