Pohlman -- Wilfong

BIEHLE, Mo. -- Rebecca Nicole Pohlman and Derrick Ray Wilfong were married Sept. 17, 2016, at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle. The Rev. Jim French and Deacon Rob Huff performed the ceremony. Mass servers were Mariah Bauwens and Liley Best, friends and cousins of the couple. The reader was Tammy Tarrillion, friend and cousin of the couple. Gift bearers were Brad and Daphine Buerck, godparents of the groom. Eucharist Ministers were Megan Best and Traci Foltz, friends and cousin of the couple. Debbie Myers was the musician and Lisa Crites was the singer, both friends of the couple.

Parents of the bride are Robin Pohlman of Perryville, Missouri, and David and Sarah Pohlman of Sedgewickville, Missouri. The groom is the son of Gary and Pam Wilfong Jr. of Sedgewickville.

The maid of honor was Mandi Pohlman, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Chasity Thele and Erica Mayfield, sisters of the groom; Gara Welter, sister of the bride; Taylor Pohlman, cousin of the bride; Chantil Buerck, friend and cousin of the couple; and Jenna Schenimann, friend of the couple.

Miniature brides were Jaylen Mayfield, niece of the groom, and Kenna Thele, niece and godchild of the groom.

Ring bearers were Eli Pohlman, nephew of the bride, and Ryder Thele, nephew of the groom.

Gary Wilfong Jr., the groom's father, served as the best man. Groomsmen were Tommy Thele and Josh Mayfield, brothers-in-law of the groom; Calen Buerck and Nathan Schilling, cousins of the groom; and honorary groomsman was Tyler Mungle, cousin of the groom.