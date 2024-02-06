Pohlman -- Wilfong

BIEHLE, Mo. -- Rebecca Nicole Pohlman and Derrick Ray Wilfong were married Sept. 17, 2016, at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle. The Rev. Jim French and Deacon Rob Huff performed the ceremony. Mass servers were Mariah Bauwens and Liley Best, friends and cousins of the couple. The reader was Tammy Tarrillion, friend and cousin of the couple. Gift bearers were Brad and Daphine Buerck, godparents of the groom. Eucharist Ministers were Megan Best and Traci Foltz, friends and cousin of the couple. Debbie Myers was the musician and Lisa Crites was the singer, both friends of the couple.
Parents of the bride are Robin Pohlman of Perryville, Missouri, and David and Sarah Pohlman of Sedgewickville, Missouri. The groom is the son of Gary and Pam Wilfong Jr. of Sedgewickville.
The maid of honor was Mandi Pohlman, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Chasity Thele and Erica Mayfield, sisters of the groom; Gara Welter, sister of the bride; Taylor Pohlman, cousin of the bride; Chantil Buerck, friend and cousin of the couple; and Jenna Schenimann, friend of the couple.
Miniature brides were Jaylen Mayfield, niece of the groom, and Kenna Thele, niece and godchild of the groom.
Ring bearers were Eli Pohlman, nephew of the bride, and Ryder Thele, nephew of the groom.
Gary Wilfong Jr., the groom's father, served as the best man. Groomsmen were Tommy Thele and Josh Mayfield, brothers-in-law of the groom; Calen Buerck and Nathan Schilling, cousins of the groom; and honorary groomsman was Tyler Mungle, cousin of the groom.
Ushers were Cody Bollinger, Spencer Bollinger and Jordan Yamnitz, all cousins of the groom.
Following the ceremony, the reception was held at St. Joseph's Apple Creek Hall and Pavilion in Apple Creek, Missouri. Cake servers were Amy Moll, Laura Kontomook and Kim Pohlman, aunts of the bride, and Tina Mungle, Kim Seabaugh and Daphine Buerck, aunts of the groom.
The rehearsal dinner was Sept. 16 at St. Joseph's Apple Creek Hall.
Mrs. Wilfong is a 2010 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School. She works at Prescriptions Plus Pharmacy in Perryville, Missouri.
The groom is a 2009 graduate of Meadow Heights High School. He works at Eastern Missouri Industries, Inc., in Jackson.
After a wedding trip to the Great Smoky Mountains, the couple is residing in Patton, Missouri.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.