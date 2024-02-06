Pitman-Mansker

Jennifer Pitman and Allen Christopher Mansker of Miner, Missouri, were married Sept. 3 in a private ceremony in the Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
In attendance were David and Christy Russell, along with their son, Adam Russell.
Allen is a graduate of Chaffee High School in Chaffee, Missouri.
Jennifer is a graduate of Eldon High School in Eldon, Missouri.
Allen and Jennifer will live in Miner.
