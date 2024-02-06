All sections
WeddingsSeptember 10, 2022

Pitman-Mansker

Jennifer Pitman and Allen Christopher Mansker of Miner, Missouri, were married Sept. 3 in a private ceremony in the Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. In attendance were David and Christy Russell, along with their son, Adam Russell. Allen is a graduate of Chaffee High School in Chaffee, Missouri...

Jennifer Pitman and Allen Christopher Mansker of Miner, Missouri, were married Sept. 3 in a private ceremony in the Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

In attendance were David and Christy Russell, along with their son, Adam Russell.

Allen is a graduate of Chaffee High School in Chaffee, Missouri.

Jennifer is a graduate of Eldon High School in Eldon, Missouri.

Allen and Jennifer will live in Miner.

Weddings

