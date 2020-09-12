Phillips - Young

Carla Jean Phillips, daughter of the late Hal and Ruby Phillips of Cape Girardeau, and Jerry Lee Young, son of Frieda Young and the late Dick Young of Dexter, Missouri, exchanged wedding vows in a double-ring ceremony Saturday evening, Aug. 8, at 5:30 p.m. at Mount Auburn Christian Church in Cape Girardeau.

Glass pedestaled vases with white roses and interspersed greenery throughout trickled down the vases, lit with evening lights, composed the setting for the double-ring ceremony solemnized by the Rev. Stan Hargis. Vases were designed by the bride. Pastor Glen Cantrell, son-in-law of the bride, did the scripture reading.

Traditional instrumental music was played before the guests arrived to set the tone for the bride and groom's wedding.

The lovely bride was given in marriage by her son and her daughter. The bride selected a Sophia Tolli gown, strapless sweetheart neckline, fantasy organza trumpet wedding gown of ivory. Hand-beaded lace appliques adorned the drop-waist bodice and had a soft organza-tiered skirt, back corset, chapel-length train along with a tool-beaded trimmed chapel-length veil adorning the bride's head. A tiara of silver-leafed bead band trimmed her crown of hair. The bride carried a bouquet of cherry pink and pink roses with greenery of ivy and eucalyptus and silver beads entwined with while stephanotis flowers.

The matron of honor, Mindy Cantrell, daughter of the bride, wore a mauve lace gown with a criss cross neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves that draped to the floor and complemented her gown with silver heels. She carried a bouquet of white roses with silver beads throughout and silver bling. Satin ribbon covered the handle of her bouquet. The bride's daughter-in-law, Jessica Barker, also served as matron of honor. She wore a long pink dress with one strap shoulder and one off-shoulder. Her dress draped to the floor, and she complemented her gown with silver sling-back heels. She carried a bouquet of white roses with silver beads throughout. Satin and bling ribbon covered the handle of the bouquet.

The bride's granddaughter, Grayson Adeline Cantrell of Springfield, Missouri, served her grandmother as maid of honor. She wore a pink dress with one strap on and one strap off the shoulder and slit up the leg. Her dress was accompanied with lace. She complemented her dress with silver heels. She carried a bouquet of white roses with silver beads throughout and satin ribbon and silver covered the handle of the bouquet.

Attending the groom as best man was the groom's only child, Eric Young. The groomsmen were Zackery Young, son of Eric and grandson of the groom, and Gregory Blake Barker, son of the bride. The men wore black suits with pink ties and white shirts, except for the groom, who wore a cherry-pink tie. Each wore a two-tone pink tulip boutineer designed by the bride. The tulips had eucalyptus leaves as their backing.