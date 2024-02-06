Petzoldt -- Schlegel

This wedding has been edited from its original version.

Adelyn Renee Petzoldt and Seth Michael Schlegel were married Sept. 16 in an outdoor wedding at Deerfield Lodge in Cape Girardeau. Justin Pobst performed the ceremony. Music was provided by David Creech with Diamond Sound.

The bride is the daughter of Roger Petzoldt and Dena Stoelb, both of Jackson. The groom is the son of Matt and Kristen Schlegel of Jackson.

LoriAnn Petzoldt of Jackson, sister of the bride, was maid of honor. The bridemaids were Anne Marie Schlegel of Jackson, sister of the groom; Heather Blankenship of Jackson, friend of the bride; Olivia Lysell of Jackson, friend of the bride; Casey Holzum of Jackson, friend of the bride; Haley Rightnowar of Jackson, friend of the bride; Madison Scheper of Jackson, friend of the bride; Mollie Crader of Jackson, friend of the bride; and Natalie Ruesler of Jackson, friend of the bride.

The flower girl was Gwen Boyer, daughter of Jessica Boyer of Douglass, Kansas, and the late Jason Boyer. She is a cousin of the groom.

The ring bearer was Noah Paul Stoelb of Jackson, son of Matt and Dena Stoelb and brother of the bride.