Petzoldt -- Schlegel

This wedding has been edited from its original version.
Adelyn Renee Petzoldt and Seth Michael Schlegel were married Sept. 16 in an outdoor wedding at Deerfield Lodge in Cape Girardeau. Justin Pobst performed the ceremony. Music was provided by David Creech with Diamond Sound.
The bride is the daughter of Roger Petzoldt and Dena Stoelb, both of Jackson. The groom is the son of Matt and Kristen Schlegel of Jackson.
LoriAnn Petzoldt of Jackson, sister of the bride, was maid of honor. The bridemaids were Anne Marie Schlegel of Jackson, sister of the groom; Heather Blankenship of Jackson, friend of the bride; Olivia Lysell of Jackson, friend of the bride; Casey Holzum of Jackson, friend of the bride; Haley Rightnowar of Jackson, friend of the bride; Madison Scheper of Jackson, friend of the bride; Mollie Crader of Jackson, friend of the bride; and Natalie Ruesler of Jackson, friend of the bride.
The flower girl was Gwen Boyer, daughter of Jessica Boyer of Douglass, Kansas, and the late Jason Boyer. She is a cousin of the groom.
The ring bearer was Noah Paul Stoelb of Jackson, son of Matt and Dena Stoelb and brother of the bride.
The best man was Trevor Foltz of Jackson, cousin of the groom. Groomsmen were Dalton Foltz of Patton, Missouri, cousin of the groom; Benjamin Petzoldt of Jackson, brother of the bride; Garrett Foltz of Douglass, cousin of the groom; Mitcheal Adams of Douglass, cousin of the groom; Brandon Wills of Jackson, friend of the groom; Tyler Botkin of Jackson, friend of the groom; Derick Schermerhorn of Jackson, friend of the groom; and Zackary Horton of Jackson, friend of the groom.
Ushers were Robert Welker of Millersville, cousin of the groom, and Ryan Foltz of Patton, cousin of the groom.
The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal dinner on Sept. 15 at El Sol Restaurant.
The wedding reception was held at Deerfield Lodge.
Adelyn is a 2013 graduate of Jackson High School. She graduated as a licensed practical nurse in 2016 from the Career and Technology Center in Cape Girardeau. She is an LPN at Perry Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri.
Seth is a 2011 graduate of Jackson High School. He is a plant technician at Procter & Gamble.
The couple took a wedding trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, following the wedding and have planned a second honeymoon in April to Riviera Maya, Mexico. The couple lives in Jackson.