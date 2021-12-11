Peters - Stauss

Lindsay Rae Peters of Cape Girardeau and Wade Garrett Stauss of Wildwood, Missouri, were married Nov. 19, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Rick Jones performed the ceremony. Cassie Janet-Mills of Cape Girardeau was vocalist, and Landon Schnurbusch of Cape Girardeau played piano.

Lindsay is the daughter of Tony and Renee Peters of Cape Girardeau. Wade is the son of Dave and Tonia Stauss of Wildwood.

Lindsay Parker of Cape Girardeau was the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Klara Beel of Leopold, Missouri; Kristen Carter of St. Louis; Carly Chandler of Champaign, Illinois; Hope Rueter of Nashville, Illinois, cousin of the bride; Sydney Peters of Peoria, Illinois, cousin of the bride; Gaby San German of Peoria, cousin of the bride; and Lily Peters of Rice Lake Wisconsin, cousin of the bride.

The flower girls were Winslette Harre of Jackson, Michigan, daughter of Brady and Joelle Harre and cousin of the bride and Scotland Harre of Nashville, daughter of Bryce and Justine Harre and cousin of the bride.

The ring bearer was Oliver Buckles of Kansas City, Missouri, son of Blaine and Katie Buckles and cousin of the groom.