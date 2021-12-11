Peters - Stauss

Lindsay Rae Peters of Cape Girardeau and Wade Garrett Stauss of Wildwood, Missouri, were married Nov. 19, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Rick Jones performed the ceremony. Cassie Janet-Mills of Cape Girardeau was vocalist, and Landon Schnurbusch of Cape Girardeau played piano.
Lindsay is the daughter of Tony and Renee Peters of Cape Girardeau. Wade is the son of Dave and Tonia Stauss of Wildwood.
Lindsay Parker of Cape Girardeau was the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Klara Beel of Leopold, Missouri; Kristen Carter of St. Louis; Carly Chandler of Champaign, Illinois; Hope Rueter of Nashville, Illinois, cousin of the bride; Sydney Peters of Peoria, Illinois, cousin of the bride; Gaby San German of Peoria, cousin of the bride; and Lily Peters of Rice Lake Wisconsin, cousin of the bride.
The flower girls were Winslette Harre of Jackson, Michigan, daughter of Brady and Joelle Harre and cousin of the bride and Scotland Harre of Nashville, daughter of Bryce and Justine Harre and cousin of the bride.
The ring bearer was Oliver Buckles of Kansas City, Missouri, son of Blaine and Katie Buckles and cousin of the groom.
The best man was Ty Stauss of Wildwood, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Cole Stauss of Wildwood, brother of the groom; Jack Stauss of Wildwood, brother of the groom; Michael Peters of Cape Girardeau, brother of the bride; Justin Dirden of O'Fallon, Missouri; Dylan Dodd of Danville, Illinois; Austin Blazevic of Plainville, Illinois; and Rance Pittmann of West Linn, Oregon.
Ushers were Brendan Carnahan of Hermann, cousin of the groom; Collin Carnahan of Troy, Missouri, cousin of the groom; Jacob Peters of Peoria, cousin of the bride; and Lucas Peters of Rice Lake, cousin of the bride.
The wedding reception was held at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center, hosted by the bride's parents. The rehearsal dinner was held Nov. 18 at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center, hosted by the groom's parents.
Lindsay graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a bachelor's degree in mass communication/public relations in May 2020 and again with a master's degree in higher education administration in May 2022. She is a substitute teacher while traveling with her husband.
Wade graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in May 2021 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He signed as a free agent with the St. Louis Cardinals the summer of 2021 and now plays in their minor league organization.
The couple spent their honeymoon at the Valentine Imperial in the Riviera Maya, Mexico. The couple resides in Cape Girardeau during Major League Baseball offseason.
