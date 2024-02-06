All sections
WeddingsOctober 9, 2021

Perez-Dobbs

Salena Elyce Perez and Zachary Franklin Dobbs were married June 26 at New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson. The Rev. Bryan Wendling performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Joseph and Carinsa Perez of Jackson. The groom is the son of Marsha Dobbs of Dyersburg, Tennessee, and Norman Dobbs of Cape Girardeau...

Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Dobbs
Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Dobbs

Salena Elyce Perez and Zachary Franklin Dobbs were married June 26 at New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson. The Rev. Bryan Wendling performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Joseph and Carinsa Perez of Jackson. The groom is the son of Marsha Dobbs of Dyersburg, Tennessee, and Norman Dobbs of Cape Girardeau.

Meredith Perez of Jackson, sister of the bride, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Madison Crites of Jackson and Brianna Davenport of Warrensburg, Missouri.

Flower girls were Teaghan Morris of Jackson and Brinley Plumley of Jackson, both cousins of the bride.

Candlelighters were Madison and Chloe Schanuel of Smithton, Illinois.

Best man was Trey Koehler of Cape Girardeau. Groomsmen were Jonathan Wheeler of Cape Girardeau; Evan Dobbs of Cape Girardeau, brother of the groom; and Jake Arnold of Springfield, Missouri.

Usher was Aiden Morris of Jackson, cousin of the bride.

The wedding reception followed the wedding at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson.

The groom's mother hosted the rehearsal dinner on June 25 at New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson.

Salena received a Bachelor of Science Degree in speech pathology in May 2021 from Missouri State University. She is employed by St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a newborn hearing screening technician.

Zachary received a Bachelor of Science Degree in environmental chemistry in December 2020 from Missouri State University. He is employed by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as an environmental program assistant.

The couple lives in Jefferson City.

