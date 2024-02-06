Perez-Dobbs

Salena Elyce Perez and Zachary Franklin Dobbs were married June 26 at New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson. The Rev. Bryan Wendling performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Joseph and Carinsa Perez of Jackson. The groom is the son of Marsha Dobbs of Dyersburg, Tennessee, and Norman Dobbs of Cape Girardeau.

Meredith Perez of Jackson, sister of the bride, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Madison Crites of Jackson and Brianna Davenport of Warrensburg, Missouri.

Flower girls were Teaghan Morris of Jackson and Brinley Plumley of Jackson, both cousins of the bride.

Candlelighters were Madison and Chloe Schanuel of Smithton, Illinois.

Best man was Trey Koehler of Cape Girardeau. Groomsmen were Jonathan Wheeler of Cape Girardeau; Evan Dobbs of Cape Girardeau, brother of the groom; and Jake Arnold of Springfield, Missouri.