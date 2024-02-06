Parenteau -- Niederkorn

Tara Anne Parenteau and Brandon Micheal Niederkorn, both of Cape Girardeau, were married Feb. 25 at St.Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. David Hulshof performed the ceremony. Lenny Kuper of Cape Girardeau was pianist, and Kaitlyn Robinson of Cape Girardeau was vocalist.
Tara is the daughter of Wayne and Rhonda Parenteau of Jackson, and Brandon is the son of Louise Griffith of Piedmont, Missouri, and Steve Niederkorn of Des Arc, Missouri.
The matron of honor was Heather Probst of Jackson. Heidi Langston of Jackson was bridesmaid.
The flower girls were Hadleigh and Scout Langston, daughters of Stacy and Heidi Langston of Jackson.
The ring bearer was Salinger Langston, son of Stacy and Heidi Langston.
The best man was Chris Wilson of Piedmont. Groomsman was J.T. Usher of Ironton, Missouri.
The reception was held following the ceremony at River City Yacht Club in Cape Girardeau.
The rehearsal dinner was held Feb. 24, at the home of the bride's parents with dinner prepared by the families of the bride and groom.
Tara received an Associate of Applied Science degree in electronic engineering. She is a biomed technician II at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Brandon received a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science. He is manager of Barrel 131 in Jackson.
After a wedding trip to San Pedro, Belize, the couple lives in Cape Girardeau.
