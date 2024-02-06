All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WeddingsApril 23, 2017

Parenteau -- Niederkorn

Tara Anne Parenteau and Brandon Micheal Niederkorn, both of Cape Girardeau, were married Feb. 25 at St.Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. David Hulshof performed the ceremony. Lenny Kuper of Cape Girardeau was pianist, and Kaitlyn Robinson of Cape Girardeau was vocalist...

Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Niederkorn
Mr. and Mrs. Brandon NiederkornPhoto by KayleeMariah Photography

Tara Anne Parenteau and Brandon Micheal Niederkorn, both of Cape Girardeau, were married Feb. 25 at St.Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. David Hulshof performed the ceremony. Lenny Kuper of Cape Girardeau was pianist, and Kaitlyn Robinson of Cape Girardeau was vocalist.

Tara is the daughter of Wayne and Rhonda Parenteau of Jackson, and Brandon is the son of Louise Griffith of Piedmont, Missouri, and Steve Niederkorn of Des Arc, Missouri.

The matron of honor was Heather Probst of Jackson. Heidi Langston of Jackson was bridesmaid.

The flower girls were Hadleigh and Scout Langston, daughters of Stacy and Heidi Langston of Jackson.

The ring bearer was Salinger Langston, son of Stacy and Heidi Langston.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The best man was Chris Wilson of Piedmont. Groomsman was J.T. Usher of Ironton, Missouri.

The reception was held following the ceremony at River City Yacht Club in Cape Girardeau.

The rehearsal dinner was held Feb. 24, at the home of the bride's parents with dinner prepared by the families of the bride and groom.

Tara received an Associate of Applied Science degree in electronic engineering. She is a biomed technician II at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Brandon received a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science. He is manager of Barrel 131 in Jackson.

After a wedding trip to San Pedro, Belize, the couple lives in Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Weddings
Advertisement
Related
WeddingsJuly 27
Bening - Wolpers
WeddingsJuly 15, 2023
Kapp-Michelson
WeddingsMar. 4, 2023
Peters - Stauss
WeddingsNov. 5, 2022
Cramsey-Wells

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Brown-Goodman
WeddingsDec. 11, 2021
Brown-Goodman
Perez-Dobbs
WeddingsOct. 9, 2021
Perez-Dobbs
Beachner-Myers
WeddingsSep. 4, 2021
Beachner-Myers
Wente-Seabaugh
WeddingsAug. 21, 2021
Wente-Seabaugh
Blue-Lockhart
WeddingsAug. 7, 2021
Blue-Lockhart
Bartels-Licare
WeddingsApr. 3, 2021
Bartels-Licare
Froggatt - Sievers
WeddingsJan. 9, 2021
Froggatt - Sievers
Lueder - Bock
WeddingsSep. 26, 2020
Lueder - Bock
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy