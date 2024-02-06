All sections
WeddingsJanuary 20, 2018

Newcomb -- Wessel

Amber L. Newcomb of Cape Girardeau and Todd W. Wessel of Gordonville were married Dec. 2, 2017, at LaCroix United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. Brett Cheek performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Gary and Debbie Newcomb of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Jack and Sue Wessel of Gordonville...

Mr. and Mrs. Todd Wessel
Mr. and Mrs. Todd Wessel

Amber L. Newcomb of Cape Girardeau and Todd W. Wessel of Gordonville were married Dec. 2, 2017, at LaCroix United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. Brett Cheek performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Gary and Debbie Newcomb of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Jack and Sue Wessel of Gordonville.

The wedding reception was hosted by the bride's parents at their home after the ceremony.

Amber is a graduate of the University of Missouri - Kansas City Dental School. She is pursuing her master's degree. She is office manager at Fox Family Dental.

Todd is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University. He works at Bluff City Beer Company.

The couple lives in Jackson.

