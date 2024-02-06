All sections
November 10, 2018

Medlin - Pratt

Erika Medlin and Cody Pratt were married Oct. 6 at Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City. The Rev. Marty Hasz performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Michael Medlin of Paducah, Kentucky, and Karen Roth of Scott City. The groom is the son of Mark Pratt and Lisa Head, both of Sikeston...

Mr. and Mrs. Cody Pratt
Mr. and Mrs. Cody Pratt

Erika Medlin and Cody Pratt were married Oct. 6 at Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City. The Rev. Marty Hasz performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Michael Medlin of Paducah, Kentucky, and Karen Roth of Scott City. The groom is the son of Mark Pratt and Lisa Head, both of Sikeston.

Erika is pursuing a bachelor degree in health management: exercise science at Southeast Missouri State University. She is an occupational therapy assistant at Greenville Nursing and Rehab.

Cody works at Triple "B" Farms near New Hamburg, Missouri.

Weddings
