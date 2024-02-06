Mayberry - Friedrich

Tylyn Rhea Mayberry and Logan Scott Friedrich were married Oct. 21 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. The Rev. Eric Longman performed the ceremony. Matt Palisch of Jackson was organist.

The bride is the daughter of Rick and Shelbey Mayberry of Jackson. The groom is the son of Eric and Annie Friedrich of Jackson.

Kayla Stone of Jackson, friend of the bride, was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Shelby Giesler of Richmond, Missouri, friend of the bride; Mary Kate Litwicki of Cape Girardeau, sister-in-law of the bride; Cheyenne Sander of Jackson, cousin of the bride; and Baylee Rowland of Jackson, cousin of the bride.

The flower girl was Mia Louise Russell, daughter of Keighley Collier and Jacob Russell of Jackson and friend of the bride.

The ring bearer was Julian Don Mayberry, son of Kyle Mayberry and Mary Kate Litwicki of Cape Girardeau and nephew of the bride.

The best man was Blake Stone of Jackson, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Jordan Friedrich of Jackson, brother of the groom; Kyle Mayberry of Cape Girardeau, brother of the bride; John East of Richlands, North Carolina, friend of the groom; and Jake Friedrich of Jackson, brother of the groom.