Martin -- Ferrell

Alison Lynn Martin and Matthew Bryan Ferrell were married May 13, at Old St. Vincent's Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Patrick Ike Nwokoye performed the ceremony. Casie Mills and Brad Berry were cantors. Lenny Kuper was the organist, and Matt Martin played the trumpet.

The bride is the daughter of Kris and Emilie Martin of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Larry Ferrell and Patricia Holley, both of Jackson.

The maid of honor was Jacqueline Ponting of Nashville, Tennessee, cousin of the bride. Matron of honor was Rita Jo Horan of St. Charles, Missouri. Bridesmaids were Christa Martin of Cape Girardeau, sister-in-law of the bride; Christy Cookson of Morley, Missouri; Dr. Lauren Mehner-Nading of Denver; Denise Schmidt of Memphis, Tennessee; Kelsey Ulrich of Jackson; and Ellie Roof of Paducah, Kentucky, goddaughter of the bride.

Flower girls were Emilia Martin, daughter of Nicholas and Christa Martin of Cape Girardeau, niece of the bride and goddaughter of the groom, and McKenna Dye, daughter of Sam and Jennifer Dye of Jackson, niece of the groom.

The ring bearer was Beck Martin, son of Nicholas and Christa Martin of Cape Girardeau, nephew and godson of the bride.

Candlelighters were Ashton Balsmann of Jackson and Jessica Estes of St. Louis.