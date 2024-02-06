Lueder - Bock

Emily Michelle Lueder and Eric Paul Bock were married June 27 at Knollcrest in Jackson. The Rev. Jim Matthews performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Rick and Barbara Lueder of Egypt Mills. The groom is the son of Gary and Donna Bock of Jackson.

Katlyn Farrow, friend of the bride, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Briana Sievers, friend of the bride; Nicole Ritter, friend of the bride; and Katelyn Bock, sister-in-law of the groom.

Brandon Bock, brother of the groom, was best man. Groomsmen were Adam Reisenbichler, cousin of the groom; Ridge Farrow, friend of the groom; and Alex Skelton, friend of the groom.