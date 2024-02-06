All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WeddingsSeptember 26, 2020

Lueder - Bock

Emily Michelle Lueder and Eric Paul Bock were married June 27 at Knollcrest in Jackson. The Rev. Jim Matthews performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Rick and Barbara Lueder of Egypt Mills. The groom is the son of Gary and Donna Bock of Jackson...

Mr. and Mrs. Eric Bock
Mr. and Mrs. Eric Bock

Emily Michelle Lueder and Eric Paul Bock were married June 27 at Knollcrest in Jackson. The Rev. Jim Matthews performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Rick and Barbara Lueder of Egypt Mills. The groom is the son of Gary and Donna Bock of Jackson.

Katlyn Farrow, friend of the bride, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Briana Sievers, friend of the bride; Nicole Ritter, friend of the bride; and Katelyn Bock, sister-in-law of the groom.

Brandon Bock, brother of the groom, was best man. Groomsmen were Adam Reisenbichler, cousin of the groom; Ridge Farrow, friend of the groom; and Alex Skelton, friend of the groom.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kyle Turnbough, friend of the groom, was usher.

Emily is a 2011 graduate of Jackson High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a minor in healthcare administration from Southeast Missouri State University. She is an account executive for VanLeuven Communications.

Eric is a 2005 graduate of Jackson High School. He received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a mechanical designer for Bilfinger Engineering.

The couple lives in Fruitland.

Story Tags
Weddings
Advertisement
Related
WeddingsJuly 27
Bening - Wolpers
WeddingsJuly 15, 2023
Kapp-Michelson
WeddingsMar. 4, 2023
Peters - Stauss
WeddingsNov. 5, 2022
Cramsey-Wells

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Brown-Goodman
WeddingsDec. 11, 2021
Brown-Goodman
Perez-Dobbs
WeddingsOct. 9, 2021
Perez-Dobbs
Beachner-Myers
WeddingsSep. 4, 2021
Beachner-Myers
Wente-Seabaugh
WeddingsAug. 21, 2021
Wente-Seabaugh
Blue-Lockhart
WeddingsAug. 7, 2021
Blue-Lockhart
Bartels-Licare
WeddingsApr. 3, 2021
Bartels-Licare
Froggatt - Sievers
WeddingsJan. 9, 2021
Froggatt - Sievers
Phillips - Young
WeddingsSep. 12, 2020
Phillips - Young
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy