Lecco -- Harter

Jamie Lecco and Dominique Harter, both of Cape Girardeau, were married Aug. 27, 2016, at Columbia Country Club in Columbia, Missouri.
Jamie is the daughter of Joe Lecco and May Barnhart, both of Ashland, Missouri. Dominique is the the son of Glen and Julie Harter of Cape Girardeau.
A reception was held following the ceremony at the country club.
Jamie is a 2005 graduate of Southern Boone High School and a 2013 graduate of Columbia College. She is office manager at Harter Family Dental LLC in Cape Girardeau.
Dominique is a 2001 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School, a 2005 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University and a 2012 graduate of the University of Missouri Kansas City Dental School. He is owner and dentist at Harter Family Dental LLC in Cape Girardeau.
The couple lives in Cape Girardeau.
