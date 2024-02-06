Lane -- Miller

Juneall Lane and Matthew Miller were married Oct. 6 at 28 Event Space in Kansas City, Missouri. The Rev. Lue Lockridge-Lane of Fayette, Missouri, performed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Duneall and Tonia Lane of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of John and Carole Miller of Allegany, New York.
Matron of honor was Lindsay (Kelley) Trout of Olathe, Kansas, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Megan (Walker) Vaninger of St. Louis, friend of the bride; Ashlee Sitze of St. Louis, friend of the bride; Stephanie Turrentine of Bloomington, Illinois, friend of the bride; and Kayla Lane of St. Louis, cousin of the bride.
The flower girl was Kynnedy Rose of Cape Girardeau, friend of the bride.
The ring bearer was Daniel Wood of Holt Summit, Missouri, nephew of the groom.
The best man was Maj. Patrick Miller of Honolulu, Hawaii, brother of the groom. The groomsmen were Aaron Anderson of Orchard Park, New York, friend of the groom; Mitch Baehre of Buffalo, New York, friend of the groom; Craig Benson of Buffalo, friend of the groom; and Josh Wood of Holt Summit, brother-in-law of the groom.
The usher was William Price of Bloomington, Illinois, cousin of the bride.
The reception was held at 28 Event Space.
The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal dinner at 28 Event Space.
Juneall received a Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition and fitness from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2012. She works for College Advising Corps in Kansas City.
Matthew received a Bachelor of Science degree in social studies education and a Master of Science degree in special education from Buffalo State College in 2011. He is a special-education teacher at Cornerstones of Care-Gillis School.
The couple lives in Kansas City.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.