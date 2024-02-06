All sections
WeddingsNovember 12, 2017

Kuntze -- Hadler

Jordan Lynn Kuntze of Cape Girardeau and Andrew Steven Hadler of Frohna, Missouri, were married Oct. 28 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg, Missouri. The Rev. Steven Dressler performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Rodney Kuntze of Cape Girardeau and Donna Bullard of Marble Hill, Missouri. The groom is the son of Steve and Donna Hadler...

Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Hadler
Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Hadler

Jordan Lynn Kuntze of Cape Girardeau and Andrew Steven Hadler of Frohna, Missouri, were married Oct. 28 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg, Missouri. The Rev. Steven Dressler performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Rodney Kuntze of Cape Girardeau and Donna Bullard of Marble Hill, Missouri. The groom is the son of Steve and Donna Hadler.

The matron of honor was Jessie Kuntze of Jackson, sister of the bride. The matron of honor was Lyndsey Weber of Altenburg. Bridesmaids were Lauren Kranawetter of Jackson and Ashley Roy of Perryville, Missouri.

The flower girl was Kynlee Kuntze, niece of the bride.

The ring bearer was Corbin Kurtz, son of Jeff and Michelle Kurtz.

Candlelighters were Tyler Malugen and Toby Malugen, sons of Jamie and Chrystal Malugen of Jackson.

The best man was Landon Weber of Altenburg. Groomsmen were Jeremy Hagan of Perryville; Cody Evans of Jackson; and Aaron Hadler of Frohna, brother of the groom.

The ushers were Jacob McDowell of Festus, Missouri, and Jeff Seyer of Oak Ridge.

The wedding reception was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson.

The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal dinner Oct. 27 at West End Tavern in Frohna.

Jordan graduated from Southeast Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Andrew is a graduate of the Missouri Welding Institute. He works for Holcim in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

After a five-day trip to Riveria Maya, Mexico, the couple lives in Frohna.

