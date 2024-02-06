Krutty-Ross

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Nancy Dean Krutty and Trevor Thomas Ross, both of Plymouth, were married Sept. 7 at St. John Chapel in Plymouth. The Rev. Patrick Conlen performed the ceremony. Music was provided by Ken Krach.

The bride is the daughter of Dean and Marion Krutty of Canton, Michigan. The groom is the son of Kevin and Sandy Ross of Jackson.

Maid of honor was Lynne Krutty, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Tara Kujawa, cousin of the bride; Rachel Krutty, sister-in-law of the bride; Daphne Krutty, sister-in-law of the bride; Natalie Janes, cousin of the bride; Jessica Frew, cousin of the bride; Natalie Puckett, friend of the bride; Emily Arthur, friend of the bride; and Samantha Krahn, friend of the bride.

The best man was Cameron Ross, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Hunter Ross, brother of the bride; John Krutty, brother of the bride; Paul Krutty, brother of the bride; Brady Vetter, friend of the groom; Hunter Urhahn, friend of the groom; Lance Essner, friend of the groom; Christian Essner, friend of the groom; and Seth Cramer, friend of the groom.