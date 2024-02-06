Kirchdoerfer - Hall

Taylor Kirchdoerfer and Clayton Hall were married Oct. 27 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City. The Rev. William Hennecke, cousin of the bride, performed the ceremony. Joe Wayne Spalding played the piano and Andy Blattel and Emily Blattel sang.

The bride is the daughter of David and Tracy Kirchdoerfer of Chaffee, Missouri. The groom is the son of Curtis Sr. and Vickie Hall of Scott City.

Chelsey Mills, friend of the bride, was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Marisa Hall, sister of the groom; Macy Hall, sister of the groom; Ashlie Johnston, cousin of the bride; and Angela Suddeth, friend of the bride.

Junior bridesmaids were Brianna Mills, friend of the couple, and Jocelyn Hanlon, cousin of the bride.

Miniature bride was Kyleigh Duby, cousin of the bride.

The flower girls were Brynlee Ressel, cousin of the groom, and Estella Mills, godchild of the groom.

Candelighters were Christina Duby and Jessica Hanlon, cousins of the bride.

The best man was Jay Simmons, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Curtis Hall, brother of the groom; David Neislein, friend of the groom; Josh Schuenemeyer, friend of the groom; and Garrett Mills, friend of the groom.