Kirchdoerfer - Hall

Taylor Kirchdoerfer and Clayton Hall were married Oct. 27 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City. The Rev. William Hennecke, cousin of the bride, performed the ceremony. Joe Wayne Spalding played the piano and Andy Blattel and Emily Blattel sang.
The bride is the daughter of David and Tracy Kirchdoerfer of Chaffee, Missouri. The groom is the son of Curtis Sr. and Vickie Hall of Scott City.
Chelsey Mills, friend of the bride, was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Marisa Hall, sister of the groom; Macy Hall, sister of the groom; Ashlie Johnston, cousin of the bride; and Angela Suddeth, friend of the bride.
Junior bridesmaids were Brianna Mills, friend of the couple, and Jocelyn Hanlon, cousin of the bride.
Miniature bride was Kyleigh Duby, cousin of the bride.
The flower girls were Brynlee Ressel, cousin of the groom, and Estella Mills, godchild of the groom.
Candelighters were Christina Duby and Jessica Hanlon, cousins of the bride.
The best man was Jay Simmons, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Curtis Hall, brother of the groom; David Neislein, friend of the groom; Josh Schuenemeyer, friend of the groom; and Garrett Mills, friend of the groom.
Junior groomsmen were Asher Hanlon, godchild of the bride, and Nolan Mills, friend of the couple.
The miniature groom was Colby Johnston, cousin of the bride.
The ring bearer was Easton Hall, nephew and godchild of the groom.
Ushers were Steven Dooley, cousin of the bride; Derek Ressel, cousin of the groom; and Cory Kirchdoerfer, brother of the bride.
The wedding reception was held at Bavarian Halle in Fruitland.
Taylor is an insurance billing specialist at Audiology Associates.
Clayton is a traveling sprinkler fitter for Hi-Tech Fire Protection.
After a wedding trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the couple lives in Scott City.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.