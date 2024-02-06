Kinder - Fisher

Hannah Jean Kinder and Andrew Randall McGregor Fisher, both of Columbia, Missouri, were married Jan. 17 in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii. The Rev. James Kirkman performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mark and Barbara Kinder of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son Randall and Bernadette Fisher of Shepherd, Michigan.

Hannah is a 2007 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and a 2011 graduate of Texas A&M University. She received a master's degree from the University of Missouri in 2017. She is a speech-language pathologist in Jefferson City, Missouri.