Kinder - Fisher

Hannah Jean Kinder and Andrew Randall McGregor Fisher, both of Columbia, Missouri, were married Jan. 17 in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii. The Rev. James Kirkman performed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mark and Barbara Kinder of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son Randall and Bernadette Fisher of Shepherd, Michigan.
Hannah is a 2007 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and a 2011 graduate of Texas A&M University. She received a master's degree from the University of Missouri in 2017. She is a speech-language pathologist in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Andrew is a 2000 graduate of Hopkinsville Christian County High School and a 2007 graduate of Murray State University. He received a master's degree from the University of Missouri in 2010. He works for the USDA.
A reception will be held June 30 at Keller's at Isle Casino in Cape Girardeau.
After a honeymoon in Maui, the couple lives in Columbia.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.