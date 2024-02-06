Kimmel -- Brand

LaTia Kay Kimmel and Samuel Corbin Brand were married June 3, 2016, at Holy Name of Jesus Church in New Orleans. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Lawrence W. Moore, S.J., and the Rev. Gregg Grovenburg, S.J.
The bride is the daughter of Daniel and Angela Snider of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Samuel and Marilyn Brand of Raymond, Mississippi, and the late Amy Brand.
Kaley Brand of New Orleans, sister of the groom, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Tara Allee of Cape Girardeau; Allie Rihner of Memphis, Tennessee; Niki Pea of Ackerman, Mississippi; Morgan Gruenther of New Orleans; Jess VanderHeyden of Jacksonville, Florida; Sahra Braunlich of New Orleans; Ashley Whitaker of Atlanta; and Val Brand of Seattle.
The flower girls were Sylvia and Reese Wallace, daughters of Chris and Darcie Wallace of Evanston, Illinois, and nieces of the groom, and Elaina Price, daughter of Eric and Monica Price of Madison, Mississippi, and niece of the groom.
The ring bearer was Luke Price, son of Eric and Monica Price of Madison and nephew of the groom.
Candelighters were Taylor, Brooklyn and Breanna Snider, all of Shreveport, Louisiana, and cousins of the bride.
The best man was Jarred Brand of Seattle, brother of the groom. Groomsmenwere Ben Parker of New Orleans; Bailey Rihner of Memphis; Perry Taylor of Jackson, Mississippi; Nick Evola of New Orleans; Patrick Brawner of Jackson, Mississippi; and Reggie Abaeo of New Orleans.
Ushers were Matt Pea of Ackerman; Brian VanderHeyden of Jacksonville; Cody Snider of Shreveport, cousin of the bride; and Tyler Robinson of Memphis.
The reception was at the Golf Club at Audubon Park in New Orleans.
The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the parents of the groom and held June 2, 2016, at The Chicory in New Orleans.
LaTia received her Juris Doctor from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. She works at Adams and Reese LLP in New Orleans.
Samuel received his Bachelor of Science in culinary arts from Missississippi University for Women. He is sous chef at Commander's Palace in New Orleans.
After a wedding trip to Budapest, Hungary, the couple lives in New Orleans.
