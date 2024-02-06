Kimmel -- Brand

LaTia Kay Kimmel and Samuel Corbin Brand were married June 3, 2016, at Holy Name of Jesus Church in New Orleans. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Lawrence W. Moore, S.J., and the Rev. Gregg Grovenburg, S.J.

The bride is the daughter of Daniel and Angela Snider of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Samuel and Marilyn Brand of Raymond, Mississippi, and the late Amy Brand.

Kaley Brand of New Orleans, sister of the groom, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Tara Allee of Cape Girardeau; Allie Rihner of Memphis, Tennessee; Niki Pea of Ackerman, Mississippi; Morgan Gruenther of New Orleans; Jess VanderHeyden of Jacksonville, Florida; Sahra Braunlich of New Orleans; Ashley Whitaker of Atlanta; and Val Brand of Seattle.

The flower girls were Sylvia and Reese Wallace, daughters of Chris and Darcie Wallace of Evanston, Illinois, and nieces of the groom, and Elaina Price, daughter of Eric and Monica Price of Madison, Mississippi, and niece of the groom.

The ring bearer was Luke Price, son of Eric and Monica Price of Madison and nephew of the groom.

Candelighters were Taylor, Brooklyn and Breanna Snider, all of Shreveport, Louisiana, and cousins of the bride.