Kapp-Michelson

Reagan Woodson Kapp and Hunter Andrew Michielson were married Saturday, April 29, at St. William Catholic Church in Naples, Florida.
The bride is the daughter of Drs. William and MaryBeth Kapp of Cape Girardeau and Naples. The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Brad and Denise Michelson of Midlothian, Virginia.
Reagan is a 2014 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She is a summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa 2018 Commencement speaker and graduate of Rice University and a 2022 graduate of the University of Chicago Law School where she was an editor of the Law Review. She is an associate at Kirkland & Ellis.
Hunter is a 2018 magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Duke University and a 2022 graduate of the University of Chicago Law School where he was an editor of the Business Law Review. The groom is an associate at Vinson & Elkins and begins a federal judicial clerkship under the Honorable Judge Stephen Limbaugh in August.
Following the reception at the Naples Grande Beach Resort, the couple honeymooned in New Zealand.
