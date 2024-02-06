All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WeddingsApril 27, 2019

Johnston - Matis

Jessica Lynn Johnston and Jair Michael Matis were married March 23 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Rev. Philip Roop of Cape Girardeau and the Rev. H.L. Hussman of Louisville performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Jeff and Vickie Johnston of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Audrey Fletcher and Kyle Fletcher of Houma, Louisiana...

Mr. and Mrs. Jair Matis
Mr. and Mrs. Jair Matis

Jessica Lynn Johnston and Jair Michael Matis were married March 23 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Rev. Philip Roop of Cape Girardeau and the Rev. H.L. Hussman of Louisville performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Jeff and Vickie Johnston of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Audrey Fletcher and Kyle Fletcher of Houma, Louisiana.

The ladies of honor were Julie Dickens of Louisville; Rachel Schutt of Louisville; Sarah Stanger of Murray, Kentucky; Kaylee Benson of Louisville; Mary Grace Griffin, originally of Cape Girardeau; Emi Midkiff of Paducah, Kentucky; and Abbi Short of Louisville. Attendants were Christine Long of Birmingham, Alabama, and Erica Bethune of Jackson.

The best man and groomsmen were all Air Force brothers of the groom and are currently stationed at various command locations serving in special tactical operations. They included best man, Nate Dull, and groomsmen, Aaron Kaplan; Bobby Bonello; Rob Wilging and Rudy Parsons.

Ushers were Cory Midkiff of Paducah; Brian Brunet of Houma, brother-in-law of the groom; and Ryan Johnston of Cape Girardeau, brother of the bride.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Pet bearers were Sophia Hawkins of Florida accompanied by Zoey and Nathaniel Johnston of Florida, nephew of the bride, accompanied by Leroy.

The ceremony and reception were held at Noah's Event Venue in Louisville. The couple hosted more than 200 family and friends.

The rehearsal dinner was held on March 22 at Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant in Lousiville.

Jessica has a doctorate in nursing from the University of Kentucky and is licensed as a nurse practitioner employed at Norton Neurosurgery Institute.

Jair is a senior master sergeant with the Air Force currently stationed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The couple will temporarily reside in Alexandria, Virginia.

Story Tags
Weddings
Advertisement
Related
WeddingsJuly 27
Bening - Wolpers
WeddingsJuly 15, 2023
Kapp-Michelson
WeddingsMar. 4, 2023
Peters - Stauss
WeddingsNov. 5, 2022
Cramsey-Wells

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Brown-Goodman
WeddingsDec. 11, 2021
Brown-Goodman
Perez-Dobbs
WeddingsOct. 9, 2021
Perez-Dobbs
Beachner-Myers
WeddingsSep. 4, 2021
Beachner-Myers
Wente-Seabaugh
WeddingsAug. 21, 2021
Wente-Seabaugh
Blue-Lockhart
WeddingsAug. 7, 2021
Blue-Lockhart
Bartels-Licare
WeddingsApr. 3, 2021
Bartels-Licare
Froggatt - Sievers
WeddingsJan. 9, 2021
Froggatt - Sievers
Lueder - Bock
WeddingsSep. 26, 2020
Lueder - Bock
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy