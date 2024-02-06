Johnston - Matis

Jessica Lynn Johnston and Jair Michael Matis were married March 23 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Rev. Philip Roop of Cape Girardeau and the Rev. H.L. Hussman of Louisville performed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Jeff and Vickie Johnston of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Audrey Fletcher and Kyle Fletcher of Houma, Louisiana.
The ladies of honor were Julie Dickens of Louisville; Rachel Schutt of Louisville; Sarah Stanger of Murray, Kentucky; Kaylee Benson of Louisville; Mary Grace Griffin, originally of Cape Girardeau; Emi Midkiff of Paducah, Kentucky; and Abbi Short of Louisville. Attendants were Christine Long of Birmingham, Alabama, and Erica Bethune of Jackson.
The best man and groomsmen were all Air Force brothers of the groom and are currently stationed at various command locations serving in special tactical operations. They included best man, Nate Dull, and groomsmen, Aaron Kaplan; Bobby Bonello; Rob Wilging and Rudy Parsons.
Ushers were Cory Midkiff of Paducah; Brian Brunet of Houma, brother-in-law of the groom; and Ryan Johnston of Cape Girardeau, brother of the bride.
Pet bearers were Sophia Hawkins of Florida accompanied by Zoey and Nathaniel Johnston of Florida, nephew of the bride, accompanied by Leroy.
The ceremony and reception were held at Noah's Event Venue in Louisville. The couple hosted more than 200 family and friends.
The rehearsal dinner was held on March 22 at Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant in Lousiville.
Jessica has a doctorate in nursing from the University of Kentucky and is licensed as a nurse practitioner employed at Norton Neurosurgery Institute.
Jair is a senior master sergeant with the Air Force currently stationed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
The couple will temporarily reside in Alexandria, Virginia.
