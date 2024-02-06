All sections
February 17, 2018

Jenkins -- Kaullen

Jenkins -- Kaullen

Olivia Leigh Jenkins and Ryan Michael Kaullen, both of Kansas City, Missouri, were married Sept. 9 in an outdoor wedding at Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson. Phillip Stewart performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of James and Linda Jenkins of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of James and Kelly Kaullen of Kansas City...

Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Kaullen
Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Kaullen

Olivia Leigh Jenkins and Ryan Michael Kaullen, both of Kansas City, Missouri, were married Sept. 9 in an outdoor wedding at Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson. Phillip Stewart performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of James and Linda Jenkins of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of James and Kelly Kaullen of Kansas City.

Victoria Brooks of St. Louis was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Danielle Kaullen of Kansas City, sister of the groom; Brittany Randolph of Rogers, Arkansas; and Kalynn Kochin of Columbia, Missouri.

Brian Bui of Jackson, Mississippi, was best man. Groomsmen were Josh Kaullen of Kansas City, brother of the groom; Colby Reinbold of Oak Grove, Missouri; Josh Johnson of Kansas City; and Carl Zicarelli of Kansas City.

Thanh Phan of St. Louis was the usher.

The reception was held at Bavarian Halle in Fruitland.

The rehearsal dinner was held Sept. 8 at Celebrations Downtown in Cape Girardeau.

Olivia received a Bachelor of Health Science degree in respiratory therapy in 2012 from the University of Missouri in Columbia. She is pursuing a Master's degree in health administration from Webster University. She is the transport quality improvement coordinator at Children's Mercy Hospital.

Ryan received a Bachelor of Health Science in respiratory therapy in 2012 from the University of Missouri in Columbia. He is respiratory therapy coordinator at Children's Mercy Hospital.

After a wedding trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the couple lives in Gladstone, Missouri.

