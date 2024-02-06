All sections
WeddingsMarch 14, 2020

Howard - Young

Kaci Carter Howard and Drew Alexander Young, both of St. Louis, were married Nov. 2 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. David Conley performed the ceremony. Music was provided by Trio Girardeaux, Beverly Reece and Brodrick Twiggs, all of Cape Girardeau...

Mr. and Mrs. Drew Young
Mr. and Mrs. Drew Young

Kaci Carter Howard and Drew Alexander Young, both of St. Louis, were married Nov. 2 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. David Conley performed the ceremony. Music was provided by Trio Girardeaux, Beverly Reece and Brodrick Twiggs, all of Cape Girardeau.

The bride is the daughter of Mike and Kristi Howard of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Thom and Debra Young of Wildwood, Missouri.

The maid of honor was Becky Schneider of Austin, Texas, friend of the bride.

The best man was Kyle Young of St. Louis, brother of the groom.

The reception was held at Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal dinner on Nov. 1 at Celebrations Downtown in Cape Girardeau.

Kaci received a Master of Accountancy from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She is a CPA at Ernst and Young in St. Louis.

Drew received a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University. He works at Engineered Packaging Systems Inc. in St. Louis.

The couple lives in St. Louis.

