Holeman -- Phillips

Connor Holeman and Luke Phillips were married June 17, 2017, in Oxford, Mississippi. James Green performed the ceremony. Jason Derrick of Oxford was the organist.

The bride is the daughter of Shirley Holeman of Brandon, Mississippi. The groom is the son of Mark and Kellie Phillips of Cape Girardeau.

Claire Coxwell of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Morganne Nabors of Jackson, sister of the groom; Erin Hoevelmann of Oxford; Katelyn Sharpe of Oxford; Ashleigh Norris of Hattiesburg; and Cayla Cardamone of Bloomington, Illinois.

The ringbearer was Hudson Nabors, son of Andrew and Morganne Nabors of Jackson and nephew of the bride and groom.

Samuel Rhodes of Cape Girardeau was best man. The groomsmen were Andrew Nabors of Jackson, brother-in-law of the groom; Bryce Tobin of Cape Girardeau; Cody Austin of Oxford; Jordan Houry of Oxford; and Layne Wilson of Cape Girardeau.