WeddingsAugust 8, 2020

Henderson-Mouser

Lisa Renee Henderson and Kory Robert Mouser were married July 27, 2019, at the former Patton Presbyterian Church. Dr. Grant Gillard performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Thomas and Carol Henderson of Delta. The groom is the son of Dennis and Angie Mouser of Patton, Missouri...

Mr. and Mrs. Kory Mouser
Mr. and Mrs. Kory Mouser

Lisa Renee Henderson and Kory Robert Mouser were married July 27, 2019, at the former Patton Presbyterian Church. Dr. Grant Gillard performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Thomas and Carol Henderson of Delta. The groom is the son of Dennis and Angie Mouser of Patton, Missouri.

The maid of honor was Rachel Bartels of Jackson. Bridesmaids were Heather Sexton of Chaffee, Missouri; Ashley Perry of Fairbanks, Alaska; and Nicole Kaltwasser of Peoria, Illinois.

The flower girl was Amya Estes, niece of the groom and daughter of Dustin and Kyla Estes of Sedgewickville, Missouri.

The ring bearer was Declan Wright, nephew of the bride and son of Clayton and Elaine Wright of Franklin, Tennessee.

The best man was Jordan Mayfield of Patton. Groomsmen were Dustin Estes of Sedgewickville, brother-in-law of the groom; Dalton Foltz of Scopus, Missouri; and Garrett Foltz of Douglas, Kansas.

The wedding reception was held at Bavarian Halle in Jackson.

The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal dinner on July 26 at Durso Hills Winery in Marquand, Missouri.

Lisa is a 2011 graduate of Delta High School. She received a bachelor's degree in health science in 2015 and a doctorate of physical therapy in 2017 from Maryville University in St. Louis. She is a physical therapist with SoutheastHEALTH at HealthPoint Rehab in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Kory is a 2012 graduate of Meadow Heights High School. He is a field service technician for Erb Equipment in Cape Girardeau.

After a wedding trip to Estes Park, Colorado, the couple lives in Patton.

