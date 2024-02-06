Henderson-Mouser

Lisa Renee Henderson and Kory Robert Mouser were married July 27, 2019, at the former Patton Presbyterian Church. Dr. Grant Gillard performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Thomas and Carol Henderson of Delta. The groom is the son of Dennis and Angie Mouser of Patton, Missouri.

The maid of honor was Rachel Bartels of Jackson. Bridesmaids were Heather Sexton of Chaffee, Missouri; Ashley Perry of Fairbanks, Alaska; and Nicole Kaltwasser of Peoria, Illinois.

The flower girl was Amya Estes, niece of the groom and daughter of Dustin and Kyla Estes of Sedgewickville, Missouri.

The ring bearer was Declan Wright, nephew of the bride and son of Clayton and Elaine Wright of Franklin, Tennessee.