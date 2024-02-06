Haman - Amos

Halie Nicole Haman and Christopher John Amos were married Sept. 1 at the Rusted Route Farms with the Rev. Grant Gillard officiating.

Parents of the bride are Mike and Teresa Haman. John and Renee Amos are parents of the groom.

The maid of honor was Kelli Brown, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Ashleigh Lawson, Ashley Glaus and Mikayla Oster, all friends of the bride.

The best man was Luke Brown, friend of the groom. The groomsmen were Kyle Borneman, Matt Brown and Tyler Eggimann, all friends of the groom.

The flower girl was Kinley Dees, niece of the groom.