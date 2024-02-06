Haman - Amos

Halie Nicole Haman and Christopher John Amos were married Sept. 1 at the Rusted Route Farms with the Rev. Grant Gillard officiating.
Parents of the bride are Mike and Teresa Haman. John and Renee Amos are parents of the groom.
The maid of honor was Kelli Brown, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Ashleigh Lawson, Ashley Glaus and Mikayla Oster, all friends of the bride.
The best man was Luke Brown, friend of the groom. The groomsmen were Kyle Borneman, Matt Brown and Tyler Eggimann, all friends of the groom.
The flower girl was Kinley Dees, niece of the groom.
The ringbearers were Connor and Jackson Tummins, cousins of the bride.
Guest book attendants were Jolee and Ellie Dees, nieces of the groom.
The bride is a 2012 graduate of Jackson High School and a 2017 graduate of Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Health.
The groom is a 2009 graduate of Jackson High School and the Heating and A/C program at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center. He works at Procter and Gamble.
After a wedding trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the couple lives in Jackson.