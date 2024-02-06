All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WeddingsApril 11, 2020

Haff-DeBoe

Erinne Michelle Haff and Zackary James DeBoe were married in a small, family ceremony at sunset Feb. 20 at Valley of Fire State Park near Las Vegas, Nevada. The ceremony was performed by Tim Rowland. The bride is the daughter of Steve and Susan Haff of Jackson. The groom is the son of Jim and Laura DeBoe of Jackson...

Mr. and Mrs. Zackary DeBoe
Mr. and Mrs. Zackary DeBoe

Erinne Michelle Haff and Zackary James DeBoe were married in a small, family ceremony at sunset Feb. 20 at Valley of Fire State Park near Las Vegas, Nevada. The ceremony was performed by Tim Rowland.

The bride is the daughter of Steve and Susan Haff of Jackson. The groom is the son of Jim and Laura DeBoe of Jackson.

Chris Werner of Tampa, Florida, served as witness for the couple.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A small gathering with family was held at the Mandalay Bay Resort after the ceremony.

Erinne is a 2009 graduate of Jackson High School. She attended Maryville University and Southeast Missouri State University. She received a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 2016 from Atlantic Veterinary College at University of Prince Edward Island in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada. She works at Tall City Veterinary Hospital in Midland, Texas.

Zackary is a 2008 graduate of Jackson High School. He is a service adviser at Rodger's Ford dealership in Midland.

The couple plans to take a wedding trip at a later date. The couple resides in Midland.

Story Tags
Weddings
Advertisement
Related
WeddingsJuly 27
Bening - Wolpers
WeddingsJuly 15, 2023
Kapp-Michelson
WeddingsMar. 4, 2023
Peters - Stauss
WeddingsNov. 5, 2022
Cramsey-Wells

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Brown-Goodman
WeddingsDec. 11, 2021
Brown-Goodman
Perez-Dobbs
WeddingsOct. 9, 2021
Perez-Dobbs
Beachner-Myers
WeddingsSep. 4, 2021
Beachner-Myers
Wente-Seabaugh
WeddingsAug. 21, 2021
Wente-Seabaugh
Blue-Lockhart
WeddingsAug. 7, 2021
Blue-Lockhart
Bartels-Licare
WeddingsApr. 3, 2021
Bartels-Licare
Froggatt - Sievers
WeddingsJan. 9, 2021
Froggatt - Sievers
Lueder - Bock
WeddingsSep. 26, 2020
Lueder - Bock
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy