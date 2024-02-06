Haff-DeBoe

Erinne Michelle Haff and Zackary James DeBoe were married in a small, family ceremony at sunset Feb. 20 at Valley of Fire State Park near Las Vegas, Nevada. The ceremony was performed by Tim Rowland.
The bride is the daughter of Steve and Susan Haff of Jackson. The groom is the son of Jim and Laura DeBoe of Jackson.
Chris Werner of Tampa, Florida, served as witness for the couple.
A small gathering with family was held at the Mandalay Bay Resort after the ceremony.
Erinne is a 2009 graduate of Jackson High School. She attended Maryville University and Southeast Missouri State University. She received a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 2016 from Atlantic Veterinary College at University of Prince Edward Island in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada. She works at Tall City Veterinary Hospital in Midland, Texas.
Zackary is a 2008 graduate of Jackson High School. He is a service adviser at Rodger's Ford dealership in Midland.
The couple plans to take a wedding trip at a later date. The couple resides in Midland.
