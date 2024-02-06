Haff-DeBoe

Erinne Michelle Haff and Zackary James DeBoe were married in a small, family ceremony at sunset Feb. 20 at Valley of Fire State Park near Las Vegas, Nevada. The ceremony was performed by Tim Rowland.

The bride is the daughter of Steve and Susan Haff of Jackson. The groom is the son of Jim and Laura DeBoe of Jackson.

Chris Werner of Tampa, Florida, served as witness for the couple.