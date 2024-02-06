Haertling-Leet

Dru Nicole Haertling and Dr. Jacob Bradley Leet were united in marriage March 14, 2020, at Knollcrest Chapel in Burfordville. The groom's father, Dr. Greg Leet, officiated the double-ring ceremony. The bride was escorted into the ceremony by her father, Brad Haertling.

Attending the bride as maid of honor was Montana Adams of Jackson, Missouri, and matron of honor Madison Leet of Cape Girardeau. Also serving as bridesmaids were Kelsey Haertling of Denton, Texas; Chloe Griffin of Bentonville, Arkansas; Jenna Leet Bailey of Jackson, Mississippi; Kaylen Knepp of St. Louis; Christen Edmonds of Cape Girardeau; Paden Wachter Wright of Jackson, Missouri; Brianna Lueders of Knoxville, Tennessee; and Lacey Gendron and Brittany Gilman, both of Jackson, Missuri.

Ring bearer for the ceremony was Carroll Bailey of Jackson, Mississippi.

Virginia Bailey and Francis Genevieve Bailey, both of Jackson, Mississippi, and Nora Jane Leet and Ruby Leet, both of Cape Girardeau, all carried rose petals as flower girls.

Best man to the groom was Jake's brother, Ryan Leet. Groomsmen were Josh Gwin, Kyle Taylor, Jeff Womack, Jamie Schumacher, Cody Randen and Curtis Sturms, all of of Jackson, Missouri; Marcus Harris and Kyle Schutte, both of Denver, Colorado; Kieran Griffin of Cape Girardeau; and Cody Bailey of Jackson, Mississippi.

Grandparents in attendance were: Mary Ann Leet and Nancy Haertling, both of Jackson, Missouri; Linda DuPerier Hollis of Cape Girardeu; and Barbara and Larry Haertling of Cape Girardeau. Great-grandmother Mary Margaret Abernathy could not attend due to CORONA-19 restrictions.