Haertling-Leet

Dru Nicole Haertling and Dr. Jacob Bradley Leet were united in marriage March 14, 2020, at Knollcrest Chapel in Burfordville. The groom's father, Dr. Greg Leet, officiated the double-ring ceremony. The bride was escorted into the ceremony by her father, Brad Haertling.
Attending the bride as maid of honor was Montana Adams of Jackson, Missouri, and matron of honor Madison Leet of Cape Girardeau. Also serving as bridesmaids were Kelsey Haertling of Denton, Texas; Chloe Griffin of Bentonville, Arkansas; Jenna Leet Bailey of Jackson, Mississippi; Kaylen Knepp of St. Louis; Christen Edmonds of Cape Girardeau; Paden Wachter Wright of Jackson, Missouri; Brianna Lueders of Knoxville, Tennessee; and Lacey Gendron and Brittany Gilman, both of Jackson, Missuri.
Ring bearer for the ceremony was Carroll Bailey of Jackson, Mississippi.
Virginia Bailey and Francis Genevieve Bailey, both of Jackson, Mississippi, and Nora Jane Leet and Ruby Leet, both of Cape Girardeau, all carried rose petals as flower girls.
Best man to the groom was Jake's brother, Ryan Leet. Groomsmen were Josh Gwin, Kyle Taylor, Jeff Womack, Jamie Schumacher, Cody Randen and Curtis Sturms, all of of Jackson, Missouri; Marcus Harris and Kyle Schutte, both of Denver, Colorado; Kieran Griffin of Cape Girardeau; and Cody Bailey of Jackson, Mississippi.
Grandparents in attendance were: Mary Ann Leet and Nancy Haertling, both of Jackson, Missouri; Linda DuPerier Hollis of Cape Girardeu; and Barbara and Larry Haertling of Cape Girardeau. Great-grandmother Mary Margaret Abernathy could not attend due to CORONA-19 restrictions.
Other close family members attending the wedding ceremony and dinner and dancing reception were Dillon Schermer of Cape Girardeau; Lori DuPerier Haertling of Cape Girardeau; Shelia Midgett Haertling of Sandestin, Florida; Tiffany and Greg Haertling of Denton; Jennifer and David West of Burbank, California; Penny DuPerier of Jackson; Carla and Bo Bradley of Memphis, Tennessee; and Judy and Randy Leet of Eureka, Missouri.
On March 13, the groom's mother, Vicki Leet, was hostess of a bridal luncheon at 36 Restaurant in Cape Girardeau for Dru and her friends.
The rehearsal dinner was hosted by Dr. Greg and Vicki Leet at Celebrations in Downtown Cape Girardeau. The Leet family tartan plaid was featured on the tablescapes.
Brunch the morning of the wedding was hosted by Barbara and Larry Haertling at their home in Cape Girardeau for Dru and her bridesmaids.
Dru received a Bachelor's of Health Sciences from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She is employed at Deloitte Consulting International as a business technology consultant.
Jake received a Bachelor's of Biomedical Sciences from Southeast Missouri State University and a Doctor of Optometry from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Dr. Leet is a partner at Leet Eye Care in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Dr. Jake and Dru Leet live in Jackson.
