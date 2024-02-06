Green -- Grovenor

Susannah Rose Green and Tyler Joseph Grovenor, both of Cape Girardeau, were married in a beach ceremony June 2 in Navarre Beach, Florida. Travis Ferguson performed the ceremony. Brandon Jacoby of Collinsville, Illinois, was the guitarist.

The bride is the daughter of Terry and Susan Green of Crump. The groom is the son of Wayne and Shelly Grovenor of Scott City and Teresa and Richard Compton of Ozark, Missouri.

Man of honor was Nathan Stroder of Whitewater, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Angela Sanders of Cape Girardeau, sister of the bride; Brittney Trankler of Sikeston, Missouri, friend of the bride; and Courtney Hilse of Fruitland, friend of the bride.

The flower girl was Terra Ann Grovenor, daughter of Trey and Tabitha Grovenor of Jackson.

The ring bearer was Brock Compton of Cape Girardeau, nephew of the groom.

The best woman was Catie Koerber of O'Fallon, Missouri, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Trey Grovenor of Jackson, brother of the groom; Adam Hilse of Fruitland, friend of the groom; and Brent Trankler of Sikeston, friend of the groom.