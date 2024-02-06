Glueck-Crail

Taylor Nicole Glueck and Blake Aaron Crail, both of Scott City, were married in a private ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions on May 2 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kelso, Missouri. The Rev. Michael Casteel performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Jim and Corina Glueck of Scott City and Sandy Cossey of Scott City. The groom is the son of John and Kendall Crail of Scott City.