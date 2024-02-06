All sections
WeddingsJune 13, 2020

Glueck-Crail

Mr. and Mrs. Blake Crail
Mr. and Mrs. Blake Crail

Taylor Nicole Glueck and Blake Aaron Crail, both of Scott City, were married in a private ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions on May 2 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kelso, Missouri. The Rev. Michael Casteel performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Jim and Corina Glueck of Scott City and Sandy Cossey of Scott City. The groom is the son of John and Kendall Crail of Scott City.

Matron of honor was Tiffany VanHoogstraat of Cape Girardeau, sister of the bride. The best man was Shaun Hann of Scott City, brother of the groom.

Taylor is a nuclear medicine technologist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Blake is a maintenance technician at BioKyowa.

A big wedding and reception are planned for Nov. 21 at St. Augustine Church.

