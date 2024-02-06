All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WeddingsAugust 31, 2019

Glover - Roth

Audrey Glover and Christopher Roth were married May 25 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Douglas C. Breite performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Shane and Melissa Glover of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Marty and Betty Roth of Cape Girardeau...

Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Roth
Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Roth

Audrey Glover and Christopher Roth were married May 25 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Douglas C. Breite performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Shane and Melissa Glover of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Marty and Betty Roth of Cape Girardeau.

The reception was held at Deerfield Lodge.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Audrey received a Bachelor of Health Science in 2014 from Maryville University. She received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy in 2016 from Maryville. She is a physical therapist at the Kenny Rogers Children's Center in Sikeston, Missouri.

Christopher received a Bachelor of Science in business administration in 2013 from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a financial analyst at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.

The couple lives in Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Weddings
Advertisement
Related
WeddingsJuly 27
Bening - Wolpers
WeddingsJuly 15, 2023
Kapp-Michelson
WeddingsMar. 4, 2023
Peters - Stauss
WeddingsNov. 5, 2022
Cramsey-Wells

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Brown-Goodman
WeddingsDec. 11, 2021
Brown-Goodman
Perez-Dobbs
WeddingsOct. 9, 2021
Perez-Dobbs
Beachner-Myers
WeddingsSep. 4, 2021
Beachner-Myers
Wente-Seabaugh
WeddingsAug. 21, 2021
Wente-Seabaugh
Blue-Lockhart
WeddingsAug. 7, 2021
Blue-Lockhart
Bartels-Licare
WeddingsApr. 3, 2021
Bartels-Licare
Froggatt - Sievers
WeddingsJan. 9, 2021
Froggatt - Sievers
Lueder - Bock
WeddingsSep. 26, 2020
Lueder - Bock
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy