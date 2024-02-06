Glover - Roth

Audrey Glover and Christopher Roth were married May 25 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Douglas C. Breite performed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Shane and Melissa Glover of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Marty and Betty Roth of Cape Girardeau.
The reception was held at Deerfield Lodge.
Audrey received a Bachelor of Health Science in 2014 from Maryville University. She received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy in 2016 from Maryville. She is a physical therapist at the Kenny Rogers Children's Center in Sikeston, Missouri.
Christopher received a Bachelor of Science in business administration in 2013 from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a financial analyst at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.
The couple lives in Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.