WeddingsJanuary 1, 2017

Embree -- Lappe

Lauren Embree and Kodi Lappe were married Oct. 29, 2016, at St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. The bride is the daughter of Kevin and Shari Embree of Paris, Missouri, and the groom is the son of Tim and Michelle Lappe of Jackson. A dinner and dance reception was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson...

Mr. and Mrs. Kodi Lappe
Mr. and Mrs. Kodi Lappe

Lauren Embree and Kodi Lappe were married Oct. 29, 2016, at St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau.

The bride is the daughter of Kevin and Shari Embree of Paris, Missouri, and the groom is the son of Tim and Michelle Lappe of Jackson.

A dinner and dance reception was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson.

Lauren is a 2013 graduate of Paris High School and a graduate of the State Technical College Dental Assistant program in 2014. She works for Dr. B.L. Ogborn DDS in Cape Girardeau.

Kodi is a 2012 graduate of Jackson High School. He works for O'Loughlin Farms in Jackson.

The couple lives in Marble Hill, Missouri.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

