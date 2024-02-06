Elfrink -- Limbaugh

Ashton Nicole Elfrink and Christopher Ross Limbaugh were married Sept. 16 at St. Augustine Church in Kelso, Missouri. The Rev. Joe Weidenbenner performed the ceremony. Renee Reinagel of Kelso was vocalist and Betty Ressell of Kelso was organist.

The bride is the daughter of Randy and Jennifer Elfrink of Scott City. The groom is the son of Wendi Limbaugh of Kelso.

Lindsey Elfrink of Scott City, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Katie Bond of Millersville, friend of the bride; Danielle Gibbons of Scott City, cousin of the bride; Maysi Dougherty of Austin, Texas, friend of the bride; Brandi Glastetter of Scott City, friend of the bride; Madison Williams of Cape Girardeau, friend of the bride; Summer Burger of New Hamburg, Missouri, friend of the bride; and Sydney Short of Scott City, friend of the bride.

The flower girl was Paisley Marie Fowler, daughter of Danielle Gibbons and Austin Fowler of Scott City and cousin of the bride.

The ring bearer was Charles Mitchell Franks, son of Mary and Stephen Franks of Medina, Tennessee and cousin of the groom.

The candlelighter was Michaela Jansen of Chaffee, Missouri, friend of the couple.