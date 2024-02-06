Elfrink -- Limbaugh

Ashton Nicole Elfrink and Christopher Ross Limbaugh were married Sept. 16 at St. Augustine Church in Kelso, Missouri. The Rev. Joe Weidenbenner performed the ceremony. Renee Reinagel of Kelso was vocalist and Betty Ressell of Kelso was organist.
The bride is the daughter of Randy and Jennifer Elfrink of Scott City. The groom is the son of Wendi Limbaugh of Kelso.
Lindsey Elfrink of Scott City, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Katie Bond of Millersville, friend of the bride; Danielle Gibbons of Scott City, cousin of the bride; Maysi Dougherty of Austin, Texas, friend of the bride; Brandi Glastetter of Scott City, friend of the bride; Madison Williams of Cape Girardeau, friend of the bride; Summer Burger of New Hamburg, Missouri, friend of the bride; and Sydney Short of Scott City, friend of the bride.
The flower girl was Paisley Marie Fowler, daughter of Danielle Gibbons and Austin Fowler of Scott City and cousin of the bride.
The ring bearer was Charles Mitchell Franks, son of Mary and Stephen Franks of Medina, Tennessee and cousin of the groom.
The candlelighter was Michaela Jansen of Chaffee, Missouri, friend of the couple.
The best man was Spencer Burrows of Scott City, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Jake Koch of Scott City, friend of the groom; Luke Burrows of Cape Girardeau, friend of the groom; Hunter Griffith of Columbia, Illinois, friend of the groom; Mark Drury of Scott City, friend of the groom; Austin Raines of Scott City, friend of the groom; Austin Bradshaw of Kelso, friend of the groom; and Derek Landewee of Kelso, friend of the groom.
The usher was Jacob Jansen of Chaffee, friend of the couple.
The reception was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Scott City.
The rehearsal dinner was held Sept. 15 at St. Augustine School gym, hosted by the groom's mother.
Ashton is a 2012 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received an Associate of Applied Science in occupational therapy in December 2015 from East Central College in Union, Missouri. She is a certified occupational therapy assistant at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.
Christopher is a 2011 graduate of Scott City High School and attended Southeast Missouri State University. He is a sprinkler fitter for Hi-Tech Fire Protection in Kelso.
After a wedding trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica, the couple lives in Kelso.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.