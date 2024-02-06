Edwards -- LaFoe

Katherine Rebecca Edwards and William Keller LaFoe II were married July 14 at The Bell Tower in Nashville, Tennessee. Nick Mayberry performed the ceremony. Music was provided by String Trio of Nashville.

The bride is the daughter of Dr. Dean and Lorrie Edwards of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Dr. William and Tricia LaFoe of Cape Girardeau.

The matron of honor was Taeler Dahm of Pella, Iowa. Bridesmaids were Kate Bohn of Scott City; Madeline Dufek of Cape Girardeau; Elizabeth LaFoe of Cape Girardeau, sister of the groom; Alexa Zylstra of Pella, future sister-in-law of the bride; and Tori Tate of Kirkwood, Missouri.

The best man was Andrew LaFoe of Cape Girardeau, brother of the groom. The groomsmen were Hunter Givens of Cape Girardeau; John Wolpers of Cape Girardeau; Peyton Waggener of Cape Girardeau; Tim Edwards of Cape Girardeau, brother of the bride; and Adam Ansberry of Cape Girardeau.

Ushers were Ben Frederick of Columbia, Missouri, and Jonathan Bedner of Knoxville, Tennessee.