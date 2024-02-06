Dougherty -- Wirtel

Morgan Elizabeth Dougherty and Charles Joseph Wirtel of Cape Girardeau were married June 27 at a private beach in Carillon Beach, Florida. The Rev. Matt Stone performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Darren and Kim Dougherty of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Mary Chambers of St. Louis and the late Carl Wirtel.

The maid of honor was Maysi Dougherty of Austin, Texas, sister of the bride, and the matron of honor was Lindsay Ventura of Jackson. Bridesmaids were Alexa McKinney of Austin, cousin of the bride; Taylor McKinney of Austin, cousin of the bride; Lauren Palazzolo of St. Louis; and Kayla Sparkman of Fisk, Missouri.

The flower girls were Delaney Dougherty and Makenna Dougherty, both of Cape Girardeau, daughters of Chad and Christine Dougherty and cousins of the bride; and Ellie Lovegreen of Cape Girardeau, daughter of Adam and Jenny Lovegreen and nanny child of the bride.

Ring bearers were Reid Lovegreen and Beckham Lovegreen, both of Cape Girardeau, sons of Adam and Jenny Lovegreen and nanny children of the bride.