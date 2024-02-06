Daigle - Breite

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Lauren Daigle and Samuel Breite were married May 31 at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. William and Peggy Daigle of Baton Rouge. The groom is the son of the Rev. Douglas and Christine Breite of Cape Girardeau.
Lauren graduated in May from the University of Mississippi with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. She is in the residency program at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Samuel graduated in May from the University of Mississippi with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. He is a retail pharmacist with Walgreens in Memphis.
The couple lives in Memphis.
