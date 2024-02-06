Cramsey-Wells

Emily Blair Cramsey and Justin Tyler Wells were married Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Webster Hills United Methodist Church in Webster Groves, Missouri. The Rev. Jason Bryles officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of David and Susan Cramsey of Quincy, Illinois. The groom is the son of Linda Wells of Cape Girardeau and the late John B. Wells.

The matron of honor was Jordan Fautley of St. Louis. The bridesmaids were Lindsey Van Duyne of St. Louis; Hannah Cramsey of Quincy; Liz Vaughan of Frisco, Texas; and Katelyn Williams of St. Louis.

The best man was Nick Aiello of Chicago. Groomsmen were T.J. Erlacker of Dallas; Brent Presser of Jackson; Will Rogers of Parkville, Missouri; and Tyler Zimmer of St. Louis.