Cramsey-Wells

Emily Blair Cramsey and Justin Tyler Wells were married Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Webster Hills United Methodist Church in Webster Groves, Missouri. The Rev. Jason Bryles officiated the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of David and Susan Cramsey of Quincy, Illinois. The groom is the son of Linda Wells of Cape Girardeau and the late John B. Wells.
The matron of honor was Jordan Fautley of St. Louis. The bridesmaids were Lindsey Van Duyne of St. Louis; Hannah Cramsey of Quincy; Liz Vaughan of Frisco, Texas; and Katelyn Williams of St. Louis.
The best man was Nick Aiello of Chicago. Groomsmen were T.J. Erlacker of Dallas; Brent Presser of Jackson; Will Rogers of Parkville, Missouri; and Tyler Zimmer of St. Louis.
Ushers were Connor Cramsey of Quincy and Carter Cramsey of Kansas City, Kansas.
The ring bearer was Calvin Cramsey, nephew of the couple.
A dinner and reception was held at The Hall at Olive and Oak in Webster Groves.
Emily is the art director at St. Louis Magazine. Justin is director of sales at DCRS Solutions.
The couple lives in St. Louis.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.