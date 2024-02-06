Cox -Bowers

Georgi Cox of Creve Coeur, Missouri, and Adam Bowers of Columbia, Missouri, were married Jan. 9 at The Fern Grotto on the Wailua River in Kauai, Hawaii.
The bride is the daughter of Patrick and Karen Cox of Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The groom is the son of Bryan and Heraleen Bowers of Scott City.
Georgi received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of New Mexico. She is a registered nurse for SSM DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri.
Adam received a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from Missouri University of Science and Technology. He is pursuing a Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Missouri in Columbia. He works for Sandia National Laboratories.
The bride's parents hosted a wedding reception on June 9 at Turtle Mountain Brewing Company in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
After a wedding trip to Japan, the couple lives in Columbia.
