Cobb -- Jansen

Michaela Schae Cobb and David Jacob Jansen were married June 3, 2017, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kelso, Missouri. The Rev. John Harth performed the ceremony along with the Rev. Joe Weidenbenner.

The bride is the daughter of Mary and Harold Cobb of Chaffee, Missouri. The groom is the son of Mary and David Jansen of Cape Girardeau.

Betty Vandeven of Chaffee was organist. Tyree Chapman of Chaffee, cousin of the bride, and Krista Keesee of Kelso, aunt of the groom, were vocalists.

The matron of honor was Lindsey Schlosser of Benton, Missouri, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Melanie Lacey of Jackson; Myriah Miller of Cape Girardeau; Olivia Jansen and Leah Jansen, both of Cape Girardeau and sisters of the groom; Danielle Gibbons of Scott City; Hannah Priggel and Courtney Priggel, both of Oran, Missouri.

The flower girl was Paisley Fowler, daughter of Danielle Gibbons and Austin Fowler of Scott City.

The ring bearer was Waylon Schlosser, son of Lindsey and Cody Schlosser of Benton and godson of the bride.

The best man was Clayton Jansen of Cape Girardeau, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Austin Bradshaw of Kelso, cousin of the groom; Skylar Cobb of Scott City, brother of the bride; Vince Foeste, Alex Wiesner and Cole Wichert, all of Cape Girardeau; Cody Schlosser of Benton; and Josh Jansen of Kelso, cousin of the groom.