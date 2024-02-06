All sections
November 30, 2019

Castleman-Slavik

Lauren Castleman and Mark Slavik were married Sept. 1 at Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada. The bride is the daughter of Mark and Paula Castleman of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Dennis and Tracy Slavik of Hinton, Alberta. The reception was held at Pyramid Lake Resort in Jasper National Park...

Mr. and Mrs. Mark Slavik
Mr. and Mrs. Mark Slavik

Lauren Castleman and Mark Slavik were married Sept. 1 at Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada.

The bride is the daughter of Mark and Paula Castleman of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Dennis and Tracy Slavik of Hinton, Alberta.

The reception was held at Pyramid Lake Resort in Jasper National Park.

Lauren received a Bachelor of Science degree in 2014 and Master of Public Health in 2016 from the University of Missouri. She is an insurance advisor for Western Financial Group.

Mark earned a heavy equipment technician Red Seal Certificate from Lakeland College in 2016. He is a field service technician for Cummins.

After a wedding trip to Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the couple lives in Alberta.

