WeddingsSeptember 10, 2017

Burnham -- McGowan

Lauren Elizabeth Burnham and Hugh James McGowan V were married July 1, 2017, at Deerfield Lodge in Cape Girardeau. Michael Fitzpatrick of Memphis, Tennessee, performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Bob and Julie Burnham of Jackson. The groom is the son of Hugh IV and Sarah McGowan of Cape Girardeau...

Mr. and Mrs. Hugh McGowan V
Mr. and Mrs. Hugh McGowan V

Lauren Elizabeth Burnham and Hugh James McGowan V were married July 1, 2017, at Deerfield Lodge in Cape Girardeau. Michael Fitzpatrick of Memphis, Tennessee, performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Bob and Julie Burnham of Jackson. The groom is the son of Hugh IV and Sarah McGowan of Cape Girardeau.

Matron of honor was Jessica Oliver of Olive Branch, Illinois, friend of the bride. Julia McGowan of Cape Girardeau, sister of the groom, was bridesmaid.

The best man was Tom McGowan of Kansas City, Missouri, brother of the groom. Landon Burnham of Jackson, brother of the bride, was groomsman.

Following the ceremony, a reception was hosted by the bride's parents at Deerfield Lodge.

The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom's parents on June 30 at El Sol Mexican Restaurant.

Lauren is a graduate of Jackson High School and Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She is currently attending Southeast Missouri State University. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital.

Hugh is a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. He attended Evangel University and is currently attending Southeast Missouri State University. He works at Alliance Bank.

The couple honeymooned at Valentin Imperial Maya in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The couple lives in Cape Girardeau.

Weddings
