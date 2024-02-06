Burnham -- McGowan

Lauren Elizabeth Burnham and Hugh James McGowan V were married July 1, 2017, at Deerfield Lodge in Cape Girardeau. Michael Fitzpatrick of Memphis, Tennessee, performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Bob and Julie Burnham of Jackson. The groom is the son of Hugh IV and Sarah McGowan of Cape Girardeau.

Matron of honor was Jessica Oliver of Olive Branch, Illinois, friend of the bride. Julia McGowan of Cape Girardeau, sister of the groom, was bridesmaid.

The best man was Tom McGowan of Kansas City, Missouri, brother of the groom. Landon Burnham of Jackson, brother of the bride, was groomsman.