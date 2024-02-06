Brown-Goodman

Jennifer Brown and Kevin Goodman of Cape Girardeau were married at 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at The Cabin by the Lake in Scopus, Missouri, a family friend's farm. Garret James Richardson, best friend of the couple, performed the ceremony. It was a small wedding of about 50 people and it was in memory of the bride's grandparents, Juanita and Hubert Grubb and Sherly Brown; the groom's mother, Marta Goodman; the couple's best friend, Jared Lane; and the couple's first "baby," Tubbz, the bride's cat.

The bride is the daughter of Rick Brown of Cape Girardeau and Angela Dawn Brown of Scott City. The groom is the son of Pete Goodman of Jackson and the late Marta Goodman.

Matron of honor was Heather Filer of Farmington, Missouri, twin sister of the bride. Maid of honor was Chelsea Lane of Cape Girardeau. Bridesmaids were Melissa Brown of Bloomfield, Missouri, sister of the bride; Riley Brown of Cape Girardeau and Scott City, sister of the bride; and April Craig of Cape Girardeau.

Best man was Mike Craig of Cape Girardeau. Groomsmen were Ryan Goodman of Jackson, brother of the groom; Chase Lasswell of Jackson; Blaine Davis of Cape Girardeau; John Gabriel of St. Louis; and Kyle Capone of Cape Girardeau.

The groom/wedding party song was a string quartet version of "Tonight Tonight" by The Smashing Pumpkins. The bride's song was a string quartet version of "The World at Large" by Modest Mouse. The last song was "Hogwarts' March" from Harry Potter. Josh Lane of Cape Girardeau was the DJ.